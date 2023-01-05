Waltair Veerayya Pre-Release Business: Everything You Need To Know About Chiranjeevi's Mass Drama!

After
his
last
two
films
Acharya
and
the
remake
of
Malayalam
Lucifer
as
GodFather
failed
to
perform
well
at
the
box
office,
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
is
now
ready
to
test
his
luck
this
Sankranthi,
his
luckiest
season,
with
director
Bobby
Kolli's
full
mass
action
entertainer
Waltair
Veerayya.
The
movie,
bankrolled
by
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
makers-
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
January
13,
worldwide.
Waltair
Veerayya
brings
together
Chiranjeevi
and
actress
Shruti
Haasan
for
the
first
time
as
the
lead
pair.
Shruti
earlier
acted
with
Ram
Charan
as
his
heroine
in
Yevadu.
The
movie
is
touted
as
an
out-and-out
mass
entertainer
that
features
the
megastar
in
an
all-new
avatar
sporting
cool
shades,
netted
vests,
and
printed
shirts
paired
with
a
lungi.
The
promotional
posters
also
showcased
Chiranjeevi
wearing
a
police
cap
and
holding
lathi
in
his
hand.
The
movie
also
marks
the
second
collaboration
of
Chiranjeevi
and
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
after
Annayya,
which
was
released
22
years
ago.
Here's
a
breakdown
of
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
pre-release
business
worldwide.
Nizam:
Rs
20
Crore
Ceeded:
Rs
15
Crore
Andhra
&
Telangana:
Rs
40
Crore
Karnataka,
Overseas,
&
ROI:
Rs
12
Crore
Total:
Rs
87
Crore
and
including
others,
it
is
Rs
90
Crore
(Valued)
Waltair
Veerayya
stars
Ravi
Teja
in
an
extended
cameo
role
of
ACP
Vikram
Sagar,
Catherine
Tresa
as
Shalini,
Bobby
Simha
as
Solomon
Caeser,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Vennela
Kishore,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Pradeep
Rawat,
and
Urvashi
Rautela
sizzled
in
an
item
number
titled
'Boss
Party.'
The
cinematography
of
Waltair
Veerayya
was
handled
by
Arthur
A
Wilson.
Niranjan
Devaramane
edited
the
movie.
On
a
budget
of
Rs
100
Crore,
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
produced
the
movie.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
film's
background
score
and
tunes.
