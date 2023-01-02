Ram Charan-Upasana's Pregnancy: Megastar Chiranjeevi Breaks Into Tears Upon Learning The News

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently awaiting the release of the mass action entertainer titled Waltair Veerayya, under the direction of Bobby Kolli, recently shared his immediate reaction to the news of him becoming a grandfather again to Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's pregnancy news. The RRR actor and Chiranjeevi have taken to their respective social media handles to announce the happy news. They shared a note in which it was mentioned that the couple is expecting their first child, with the blessings of Lord Hanuman.

According to the available information, Chiranjeevi felt quite emotional when his son, RRR actor Ram Charan, and daughter-in-law Upasana broke the news, which was shared during a recent interaction. In his words, Chiranjeevi was quoted saying, "We have waited for this news for over six years. After coming back from Japan where they promoted RRR, both of them made us sit and shared this happy news. It was one of my happiest moments. I had tears in my eyes."

Chiranjeevi Family Photo Credit: Internet

Elaborating further, Chiranjeevi also added that they waited until Upasana completed three months to share the news with their friends, fans, and well-wishers. After they announced the news, the internet broke with the overload of congratulatory messages pouring in for the couple and the family.

Ram Charan & Upasana Photo Credit: Internet

Ram Charan and Upasana got married in the year 2012 amid the who's who of the film and business industries. The couple was cornered many a time for not commenting on having children. Upasana also hit back at them saying that it is their private matter and none can question their choice.

On the professional front, Ram Charan is now shooting for Shankar Shanmugam's Telugu debut film, referred to as RC 15, in which he plays a dual role. Kiara Ali Advani has teamed up with Ram Charan for the second time after Vinaya Vidheya Rama. Also, after a project with Jersey director Gowtam Thinnanuri was shelved, Ram Charan greenlit another, a sports-based drama by Uppena fame Buchi Babu Sana, which was originally written for his RRR co-star Jr NTR. On the whole, Ram Charan had quite an eventful year in 2022.