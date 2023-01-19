After 5 Years, Chiranjeevi & VV Vinayak REUNITE For Third Time For Another Tamil Remake; Deets Inside

Chiranjeevi has now lined up several interesting projects and one among them is his third collaboration with mass director VV Vinayak. Rumours are rife that the duo might come together for another remake film, Viswasam.

Megastar Chiranjeevi is flying high with the much-needed success he secured in the form of Bobby Kolli's directorial mass action drama Waltair Veerayya. The movie was released as a Sankranthi feast for the megastar fans and rightly so, achieved the break-even within six days of its theatrical release. Shruti Haasan is the film's female lead in which Massraja Ravi Teja played an extended cameo. Mythri Movie Makers produced the movie and rockstar Devi Sri Prasad composed the entire soundtrack. The movie is making a good profit at the box-office and surpassed Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy collections.

According to the latest buzz, we hear that elated Chiranjeevi is now back in form and is looking forward to doing more films and good work. He has now lined up several interesting projects and one among them is his third collaboration with mass director VV Vinayak. Rumours are rife that the duo might come together for another remake film, Viswasam. The official announcement of the same is awaited.

Viswasam is written and directed by Siva in 2019 starring Ajith Kumar, Nayanthara, and Jagapathi Babu in the main roles. The movie was a phenomenal success and its musician D Imman won a National award for the film's music. Viswasam was made on a budget of Rs 100 Crore and made about Rs 200 Crore at the box office.

VV Vinayak first directed megastar Chiranjeevi in 2003 for Tagore. The movie is a remake of Ramanaa, released in 2002. Later, in 2017, Megastar donned makeup for the camera in his second innings with another remake of Kaththi as Khaidi No 150. Incidentally, both are director AR Murugadoss' films he made in Tamil.

VV Vinayak-Chiranjeevi worked on two films earlier and they are both successful. For the third time, the duo is collaborating on another remake. If the news is true, there will be another blockbuster on the way. The remakes are all Tamil films.

With Chiranjeevi's failure woes coming to an end, we hope he would come up with many such successful films that showcase his vintage comedy and timing. Waltair Veerayya's success majorly is credited to the timing of his comedy which is a cakewalk for Chiranjeevi.