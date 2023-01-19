After 5 Years, Chiranjeevi & VV Vinayak REUNITE For Third Time For Another Tamil Remake; Deets Inside
Chiranjeevi has now lined up several interesting projects and one among them is his third collaboration with mass director VV Vinayak. Rumours are rife that the duo might come together for another remake film, Viswasam.
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
is
flying
high
with
the
much-needed
success
he
secured
in
the
form
of
Bobby
Kolli's
directorial
mass
action
drama
Waltair
Veerayya.
The
movie
was
released
as
a
Sankranthi
feast
for
the
megastar
fans
and
rightly
so,
achieved
the
break-even
within
six
days
of
its
theatrical
release.
Shruti
Haasan
is
the
film's
female
lead
in
which
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
played
an
extended
cameo.
Mythri
Movie
Makers
produced
the
movie
and
rockstar
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
entire
soundtrack.
The
movie
is
making
a
good
profit
at
the
box-office
and
surpassed
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
collections.
Waltair
Veerayya
Poster
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
we
hear
that
elated
Chiranjeevi
is
now
back
in
form
and
is
looking
forward
to
doing
more
films
and
good
work.
He
has
now
lined
up
several
interesting
projects
and
one
among
them
is
his
third
collaboration
with
mass
director
VV
Vinayak.
Rumours
are
rife
that
the
duo
might
come
together
for
another
remake
film,
Viswasam.
The
official
announcement
of
the
same
is
awaited.
Viswasam
is
written
and
directed
by
Siva
in
2019
starring
Ajith
Kumar,
Nayanthara,
and
Jagapathi
Babu
in
the
main
roles.
The
movie
was
a
phenomenal
success
and
its
musician
D
Imman
won
a
National
award
for
the
film's
music.
Viswasam
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
100
Crore
and
made
about
Rs
200
Crore
at
the
box
office.
VV
Vinayak
first
directed
megastar
Chiranjeevi
in
2003
for
Tagore.
The
movie
is
a
remake
of
Ramanaa,
released
in
2002.
Later,
in
2017,
Megastar
donned
makeup
for
the
camera
in
his
second
innings
with
another
remake
of
Kaththi
as
Khaidi
No
150.
Incidentally,
both
are
director
AR
Murugadoss'
films
he
made
in
Tamil.
VV
Vinayak-Chiranjeevi
worked
on
two
films
earlier
and
they
are
both
successful.
For
the
third
time,
the
duo
is
collaborating
on
another
remake.
If
the
news
is
true,
there
will
be
another
blockbuster
on
the
way.
The
remakes
are
all
Tamil
films.
With
Chiranjeevi's
failure
woes
coming
to
an
end,
we
hope
he
would
come
up
with
many
such
successful
films
that
showcase
his
vintage
comedy
and
timing.
Waltair
Veerayya's
success
majorly
is
credited
to
the
timing
of
his
comedy
which
is
a
cakewalk
for
Chiranjeevi.
Story first published: Thursday, January 19, 2023, 12:05 [IST]