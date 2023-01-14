Waltair Veerayya Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Chiranjeevi's Mass Movie Opens On A Big Note

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
out-and-out
super
mass
action
drama
Waltair
Veerayya
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
for
Sankranthi
on
January
13.
The
movie,
which
was
helmed
by
Bobby
Kolli
received
a
divided
talk
from
the
public,
critics,
and
fans
of
the
megastar,
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
in
the
female
lead
character
as
RAW
agent
Athidhi.
Catherine
Tresa
played
the
role
of
Dr
Nithya,
Vikram
Sagar's
wife.
On
the
release
day,
the
megastar's
Waltair
Veerayya
collected
about
Rs
29
Crore
from
all
regions
in
India.
On
average,
the
movie's
occupancy
ratio
on
its
first
day
was
around
68%.
Waltair
Veerayya
stars
an
elaborate
cast
namely
Prakash
Raj,
Rajendra
Prasad,
Bobby
Simha,
Sapthagiri,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Vennela
Kishore,
Catherine
Tresa,
Nassar,
Sathyaraj,
Subbaraju,
Srinivasa
Reddy,
Prabhas
Sreenu,
Manobala,
Jhansi,
Praveen,
Anish
Kuruvilla,
Mathew
Varghese,
Kalyani
Natarajan,
Raghu
Babu,
Mime
Gopi,
and
John
Vijay
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
played
an
important
cameo
in
the
movie
as
ACP
Vikram
Sagar.
Bollywood
actress
Urvashi
Rautela
shook
a
leg
with
Ravi
Teja
and
Chiranjeevi
in
the
'Boss
Party'
song.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
for
Waltair
Veerayya
marking
the
collaboration
of
Chiranjeevi
and
DSP
after
Shankardada
MBBS.
The
movie
was
cinematographed
by
Arthur
A
Wilson
and
edited
by
Niranjan
Devaramane.
Mythri
Movie
Makers
produced
the
movie
on
a
budget
of
Rs
140
Crore.
Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7:56 [IST]