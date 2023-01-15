Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection: Megastar's Mass Film Registers Biggest Openings On Day 2

owing to the Sanrkanthi holiday season, Waltair Veerayya is also running successfully. In the USA, Waltair Veerayya reached the one million mark, the first-ever for Chiranjeevi. I

Megastar Chiranjeevi's mass action Sankranthi entertainer Waltair Veerayya hit the screens worldwide on January 14. The movie, which competes with Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, has registered a good number of bookings and openings on the second day of its release, surprisingly.

The movie, an out-and-out fanfest for Chiranjeevi, is touted to have showcased the vintage megastar on the celluloid after several decades. Director Bobby Kolli, who also wrote the film spent more time and effort on making it a feast for fans other than working a bit more on the story and presentation. However, owing to the Sanrkanthi holiday season, Waltair Veerayya is also running successfully. In the USA, Waltair Veerayya reached the one million mark, the first-ever for Chiranjeevi. In addition, the satellite rights of the film are said to have been valued at Rs 88 Crore, and the final details will soon be out.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya here:

Day 1: Rs 29.6 Crore

Day 2: Rs 19 Crore

Total 2 Days: Rs 48.60 Crore

Waltair Veerayya stars Massraja Ravi Teja in the role of ACP Vikram Sagar, who is later revealed as a half-brother to Veerayya, who is on a mission to nab the druglord in Malaysia. Prakash Raj played the antagonist's role pretty well, and Shruti Haasan sizzled as the female lead opposite Chiranjeevi.

In addition, the movie has Catherine Tresa, Shakalaka Shankar, Praveen, Sapthagiri, Vennela Kishore, Rajendra Prasad, and Bobby Simha among others in crucial roles.

Arthur A Wilson cranked the camera for the film, and editing was done by Niranjan Devaramane. Devi Sri Prasad composed the entire soundtrack of the film which was made on a budget of about Rs 140 Crore by Mythri Movie Makers.