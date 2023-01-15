Waltair Veerayya Box Office Collection: Megastar's Mass Film Registers Biggest Openings On Day 2

Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
mass
action
Sankranthi
entertainer
Waltair
Veerayya
hit
the
screens
worldwide
on
January
14.
The
movie,
which
competes
with
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
has
registered
a
good
number
of
bookings
and
openings
on
the
second
day
of
its
release,
surprisingly.
The
movie,
an
out-and-out
fanfest
for
Chiranjeevi,
is
touted
to
have
showcased
the
vintage
megastar
on
the
celluloid
after
several
decades.
Director
Bobby
Kolli,
who
also
wrote
the
film
spent
more
time
and
effort
on
making
it
a
feast
for
fans
other
than
working
a
bit
more
on
the
story
and
presentation.
However,
owing
to
the
Sanrkanthi
holiday
season,
Waltair
Veerayya
is
also
running
successfully.
In
the
USA,
Waltair
Veerayya
reached
the
one
million
mark,
the
first-ever
for
Chiranjeevi.
In
addition,
the
satellite
rights
of
the
film
are
said
to
have
been
valued
at
Rs
88
Crore,
and
the
final
details
will
soon
be
out.
Waltair
Veerayya
stars
Massraja
Ravi
Teja
in
the
role
of
ACP
Vikram
Sagar,
who
is
later
revealed
as
a
half-brother
to
Veerayya,
who
is
on
a
mission
to
nab
the
druglord
in
Malaysia.
Prakash
Raj
played
the
antagonist's
role
pretty
well,
and
Shruti
Haasan
sizzled
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Chiranjeevi.
In
addition,
the
movie
has
Catherine
Tresa,
Shakalaka
Shankar,
Praveen,
Sapthagiri,
Vennela
Kishore,
Rajendra
Prasad,
and
Bobby
Simha
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Arthur
A
Wilson
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film,
and
editing
was
done
by
Niranjan
Devaramane.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
composed
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
film
which
was
made
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
140
Crore
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers.
Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 7:51 [IST]