MM Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu From RRR Movie Wins ‘The Golden Globe Award for Best Song Motion Picture’ Category

SS
Rajamouli's
RRR,
made
almost
all
the
Indian
families
watching
it
in
theatres.
The
story,
screenplay,
visuals,
performance
and
all
the
aspects
of
the
film
was
too
good
to
impress
the
audience.
The
Bahubalic
effect
has
paved
the
way
for
it
to
collect
more
at
the
Box
Office.
Now
the
film
has
got
yet
another
feather
in
the
cap.
Yes,
The
Golden
Globe
winner
for
Best
Song
-
Motion
Picture
is
MM
Keeravaani
for
their
song
'Naatu
Naatu' featured
in
RRR
Movie.
The
movie
RRR
was
released
worldwide
last
March
(25.03.2022)
in
multiple
languages
and
received
a
great
response
from
fans.
Ramcharan,
Jr.
NTR
to
play
the
lead
roles,
along
with
Bollywood
actors
Ajay
Devgn,
Alia
Bhatt
and
Samuthirakani
in
lead
roles.
Directed
by
Rajamouli,
the
film
is
based
on
the
lives
of
Telugu
freedom
fighters
Alluri
Sitarama
Rajee
and
Komaram
Bheem
who
lived
in
different
eras.
Ram
Charan
and
Alluri
Seetharama
are
playing
Raju
in
this
movie.
Alluri
Sitarama
Raju
from
Andhra
was
a
freedom
fighter
against
the
British.
Junior
NTR
has
played
the
role
of
Komaram
Bhim.
Komaram
Bhim
belonged
to
a
tribal
race
that
fought
against
the
Nizams
of
Hyderabad
and
the
whites.
These
two
great
players
lived
in
different
eras.
The
theme
of
'RRR'
is
the
imagination
of
what
it
would
be
like
if
these
two
met.
The
film
RRR
grossed
more
than
1100
crores
worldwide.
Even
after
the
release
of
this
film
in
ODD,
it
received
a
huge
response
all
over
the
world.
The
film
was
released
in
Japanese
theaters
on
October
21.
It
is
noteworthy
that
the
film
was
also
released
in
IMAX
3D.
The
film's
country
song
has
now
been
nominated
for
an
Oscar.
Music
composer
S.S.
won
the
Best
Original
Song
category.
Keeravani
name
is
featured
through
this.
This
has
been
officially
announced
by
the
film
production
company.
For
the
first
time,
an
Indian
film
song
has
been
nominated
for
an
Oscar.