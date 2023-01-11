MM Keeravaani’s Naatu Naatu From RRR Movie Wins ‘The Golden Globe Award for Best Song Motion Picture’ Category

The Golden Globe winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is MM Keeravaani for their song ‘Naatu Naatu’ featured in RRR Movie.

SS Rajamouli's RRR, made almost all the Indian families watching it in theatres. The story, screenplay, visuals, performance and all the aspects of the film was too good to impress the audience. The Bahubalic effect has paved the way for it to collect more at the Box Office. Now the film has got yet another feather in the cap. Yes, The Golden Globe winner for Best Song - Motion Picture is MM Keeravaani for their song 'Naatu Naatu' featured in RRR Movie.

The movie RRR was released worldwide last March (25.03.2022) in multiple languages and received a great response from fans.

Ramcharan, Jr. NTR to play the lead roles, along with Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Samuthirakani in lead roles.

Directed by Rajamouli, the film is based on the lives of Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Rajee and Komaram Bheem who lived in different eras.

Ram Charan and Alluri Seetharama are playing Raju in this movie. Alluri Sitarama Raju from Andhra was a freedom fighter against the British.

Junior NTR has played the role of Komaram Bhim. Komaram Bhim belonged to a tribal race that fought against the Nizams of Hyderabad and the whites.

These two great players lived in different eras. The theme of 'RRR' is the imagination of what it would be like if these two met.

The film RRR grossed more than 1100 crores worldwide. Even after the release of this film in ODD, it received a huge response all over the world.

#NaatuNaatu wins Best Song at the #GoldenGlobes #RRR#GoldenGlobes2023 beyond thrilled to see charan’s visuals on such a stage. It cant get any better. M screaming and at loss of words. #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/5dd7vMGxjV — Pravallika Anjuri (@ipravallika) January 11, 2023

The film was released in Japanese theaters on October 21. It is noteworthy that the film was also released in IMAX 3D.

The film's country song has now been nominated for an Oscar. Music composer S.S. won the Best Original Song category. Keeravani name is featured through this. This has been officially announced by the film production company. For the first time, an Indian film song has been nominated for an Oscar.