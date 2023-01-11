Golden Globe 2023: MM Keeravani Didn't Want To Do THIS After Receiving The Award But Anyway Does It!

The
country
woke
up
to
a
great
news
on
January
11
as
the
RRR
team
headed
by
director
SS
Rajamouli
made
it
big
at
the
prestigious
80th
Golden
Globe
Awards
2023.
The
team
won
the
'Best
Original
Song' for
Naatu
Naatu
although
it
lost
the
race
in
the
category
of
Best
International
Fil
in
Non-English
category.
The
team
of
RRR
comprising
Ram
Charan,
Jr
Ntr,
SS
Rajamouli,
Karthikeya,
and
MM
Keeravani
were
present
during
the
awards
cermeony
and
were
accompanied
by
their
wifes-
Upasana,
Lakshmi
Pranathi,
Rama
Rajamouli,
Pooja,
and
Srivalli.
After
receiving
the
award,
MM
Keeravani
made
a
rather
elaborate
speech
to
pay
due
to
the
entire
team
behind
the
Naatu
Naatu
song,
in
order
of
priority.
Speaking
on
the
occasion,
Keeravani
said,
"Thank
you
very
much
for
this
prestigious
award
golden
globe.
I'm
very
much
overwhelmed
with
this
great
moment
happening
and
I'm
very
happy
to
share
this
excitement
with
my
wife
who
is
sitting
right
there.
This
award
is
been
an
age-old
practice
to
say
that
this
award
belongs
to
someone
else.
I'm
planning
not
to
say
it
but
I'm
repeating
the
tradition.
In
order
of
priority,
the
award
belongs
to
my
brother
SS
Rajamouli
for
his
vision
and
trust
in
my
work,
and
choreographer
Prem
Rakshith,
who
animated
the
'Naatu
Naatu'
song
exceptionally.
Kaala
Bhairava
who
had
given
wonderful
arrangements
for
the
song,
Chandra
bose
for
lyrics,
and
Rahul
Sipligunj
for
crooning
for
it
along
with
Kaala
Bhaira
with
high
energy.
Then
Jr
NTR
and
Ram
Charan
for
their
dancing
and
stamina."
Keeravani,
who
is
referred
to
as
MM
Kreem
in
Bollywood
also
thanked
Saaluri
Siddharth
and
Jeevan
Babu
who
programmed
the
song.
He
ended
his
acceptance
speech
by
saying
thank
you
to
his
dear
wife,
Srivalli
AKA
Valli,
who
works
as
the
line
producer
for
all
SS
Rajamouli's
films.