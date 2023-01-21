Mrunal Thakur Becomes The Most Sought-After In Tollywood; After Nani's Next, Signs A Film With THIS Mega hero!

When
Dulquer
Salmaan's
direct
Telugu
film
Sita
Ramam,
written
and
directed
by
Hanu
Raghavapudi
turned
out
to
be
a
huge
success,
it
was
assumed
that
the
lead
actress
Mrunal
Thakur
is
going
to
make
a
mark
in
Telugu
cinema.
The
success
scale
of
the
film
was
such.
Both
Dulquer
and
Mrunal
gave
their
best
performances
in
the
movie
which
is
perceived
as
one
of
the
best
romantic
films
of
Telugu
cinema
by
many,
not
only
adding
a
feather
to
the
cast
and
crew's
hats
but
also
minting
good
money.
After
Sita
Ramam,
Mrunal
has
taken
a
break
before
announcing
her
next.
However,
she
made
her
fans
happy
by
announcing
her
next
alongside
natural
star
Nani
for
an
upcoming
movie
in
Telugu,
Nani
30
by
debutant
director
Shouryuv.
Nani's
fans
are
excited
about
their
favourite
hero's
combination
with
Mrunal.
Meanwhile,
according
to
a
report
by
TeluguStop.com,
Mrunal
is
going
to
be
cast
opposite
Varun
Tej,
for
another
Telugu
project.
If
these
rumours
are
anything
to
go
by,
Mrunal
has
green-signaled
another
Telugu
hero
from
the
megastar
compound.
If
everything
goes
as
planned
and
both
the
movies
with
Nani
and
Varun
Tej
turn
out
as
super
hits
at
the
box
office
Mrunal
might
find
her
way
to
ace
the
top
position
in
the
Telugu
film
industry.
Nani
30
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Varun
Tej's
upcoming
film
is
VT12
by
Sri
Venkateswara
Cine
Chitra.
The
film
is
a
suspense
thriller,
a
genre
that
Varun
Tej
has
not
attempted
so
far.
The
30-year-old
actress
is
known
for
her
roles
in
Marathi
and
Hindi
films
since
2014
and
four
more
Hindi
films
featuring
her
are
set
for
release
in
2023.
She
was
also
a
television
star.
In
Nani30,
Nani
will
play
a
father
and
the
shooting
of
the
film
will
likely
begin
in
February.
The
movie
will
be
shot
in
various
locations
in
Goa,
Mumbai,
and
Hyderabad.
The
film
will
be
released
in
all
the
South
Indian
languages
and
Hindi.
Story first published: Saturday, January 21, 2023, 15:08 [IST]