Naga Chaitanya Gives Back To Nandamuri Balakrishna On 'SV Rangarao- Akkineni' Controversial Comments; Deets In
Nandamuri Taraka Ramarao and Akkineni Nageswara Rao are the first-generation pillars of the Telugu Film Industry. They are both equally popular and enjoy a fan following that is passed down to about three generations, to
In
light
of
the
controversial
remarks
made
by
Tollywood
veteran
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
during
the
success
party
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
in
Hyderabad
on
January
22,
young
actor
Akkineni
Naga
Chaitanya
gave
a
reply
through
his
social
media
account
on
January
24.
NBK
ANR
Controversy
Fans
of
the
Akkineni
family
are
thrilled
and
satisfied
with
the
tweet
put
out
by
the
'Thank
You'
actor.
He
posted
an
image
on
his
social
media
handles
that
read
"By
disrespecting
people
like
NTR,
ANR,
and
SV
Rangarao,
we
are
degrading
ourselves
as
the
artists."
For
the
unversed,
Balayya
got
carried
away
as
usual
during
his
speech
at
the
success
party
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
his
latest
film
under
the
direction
of
Gopichand
Malineni.
On
the
stage,
pointing
to
a
person,
he
said,
"Veelandaru
kalisinapudu
Ramarao
ani,
ah
SV
Rangarao
ani,
Akkineni
ani
thokkineni
ani
chala
matladukuntaru."
However,
Balakrishna's
sly
comments
have
stirred
up
a
controversy.
Check
out
the
video
here:
Video
lo
clear
ga
undi..
Tokkineni
anedi
extra
word,akkada
Akkineni
in
edo
annatu
create
chesaru.
Aa
Panditudu
nenu
kaliste
Nana
Gari
dialogues,Rangarao,Akkineni
inka
chala
mandi
gurunchi
matladamu
ani
cheppadu..Anthe
kani
ikkada
Akkineni
ni
edo
annatu
kadu..
Ramarao(1/2)
pic.twitter.com/dyAayiLtO5
In
retaliation,
Naga
Chaitanya
posted
a
tweet
that
read,
"Nandamuri
Taraka
Rama
Rao
garu,
Akkineni
Nagswara
Rao
garu,
and
SV
Ranga
Rao
garu's
creative
contributions
have
been
the
pride
and
pillars
of
Telugu
cinema.
Disrespecting
them
is
degrading
ourselves." He
added
a
hashtag
of
ANRLivesOn.
NC
Post
on
NBK
Meanwhile,
NBK
is
shooting
for
his
next
with
director
Anil
Ravipudi
and
is
also
busy
with
his
talk-show
Unstoppable
2
with
NBK
on
Aha.
Naga
Chaitanya
on
the
other
hand
is
working
on
Venkat
Prabhu's
film
titled
Custody
and
is
also
making
his
OTT
debut
with
Amazon
Prime
Video's
series
titled
Dhootha.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 24, 2023, 16:04 [IST]