Nandamuri Balakrishna 108: Veteran Actor Recommends Veera Simha Reddy Fame Honey Rose For A Character?
Reports suggest that Balakrishna, who is said to be encouraging talent in the industry has recommended her to NBK 108's team since the duo's chemistry worked out well in Veera Simha Reddy. Nothing is official as yet but
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
latest
movie
NBK
108,
under
the
direction
of
Anil
Ravipudi,
is
happening
at
a
fast
pace.
The
team
already
shot
for
its
first
schedule
and
is
currently
working
on
the
next.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
The
filmmakers
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
Balakrishna's
recent
blockbuster
organized
a
success
bash
in
Hyderabad
recently.
Malayalam
actress
Honey
Rose,
who
worked
opposite
Balakrishna
in
the
movie
was
seen
sharing
a
drink
with
the
veteran
during
the
after-party.
A
picture
of
them
both
went
viral
on
the
internet.
Now,
reports
suggest
that
Balakrishna,
who
is
said
to
be
encouraging
talent
in
the
industry
has
recommended
her
to
NBK
108's
team
since
the
duo's
chemistry
worked
out
well
in
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
Nothing
is
official
as
yet
but
there
is
a
strong
buzz
about
the
same.
Meanwhile,
Honey
Roze
debuted
in
Tollywood
in
2008
with
the
movie
titled
'Aalayam.'
Again
in
2014,
she
starred
in
a
movie
called
'Ee
Varsham
Saakshiga.'
She
has
worked
predominantly
in
the
Tamil
and
Malayalam
film
industries.
NBK
Honey
Rose
During
the
first
schedule
of
NBK
108hon,
action
scenes
featuring
the
actor
and
artists
were
shot
on
a
huge
set-up
of
a
jail,
according
to
the
available
information.
The
team
announced
the
same
during
the
New
Year
party
they
organized
on
the
film's
sets.
Priyanka
Jawalkar,
who
starred
in
SR
Kalyana
Mandapam
and
Taaxiwala
is
roped
in
for
the
film's
female
lead
character.
However,
there
are
also
reports
that
actress
Sreeleela
was
approached
for
the
same.
R
Sarath
Kumar
is
also
playing
an
important
role
in
the
film.
S
Thaman,
who
has
worked
on
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
on
board
as
the
musician.
C
Ram
Prasad
is
cranking
the
camera
and
senior
editor
Tammi
Raju
will
work
as
the
film's
editor.
NBK
108
is
the
production
venture
of
Sahu
Garapati
and
Harish
Peddi
under
the
Shine
Screens
banner.
