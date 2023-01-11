Veera Simha Reddy Release Day Box Office Predictions: Nandamuri Balakrishna Gets Career Best Openings

Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
movie
is
set
to
open
to
a
great
reception
on
January
12
all
over
the
world.
The
movie
was
the
talk
of
the
town
for
Telugu
people
this
Sankranthi
and
the
pre-release
buzz
was
humongous.
Written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni,
the
movie
is
an
out-and-out
mass-action
entertainer
made
for
the
fans
of
Balayya.
The
movie
is
locking
horns
with
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
this
season,
marking
the
iconic
Sankranti
clash
between
the
two
actors
after
a
decade.
Both
movies
are
equally
awaited
and
coincidentally,
Shruti
Haasan
is
playing
the
female
lead
in
both
movies
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
According
to
the
available
information,
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
which
is
opening
to
a
huge
number
of
theatres
all
over
the
world
is
expected
to
make
Rs
40
Crore
Gross
on
the
release
day.
In
the
USA
alone,
the
movie
is
roaring
high
with
about
$525K
advance
pre-release
sales.
Across
the
USA,
UK,
and
Australia,
the
movie
secured
a
good
number
of
screens
and
shows,
surpassing
that
of
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya.
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
will
be
seen
playing
a
dual
role
in
the
movie
as
a
father
and
son.
Honey
Rose
and
Shruti
Haasan
are
paired
opposite
them
as
the
female
leads.
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
is
making
his
Telugu
debut
with
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
The
movie's
recently
released
trailer
created
enough
buzz
ahead
of
the
release
and
the
fans
of
the
veteran
actor
are
more
than
happy
with
it.
They
are
expecting
a
full-on
hit
like
Legend,
Simha,
and
Akhanda.
Rishi
Punjabi
wielded
the
camera
for
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Naveen
Nooli
worked
as
its
editor.
S
Thaman
composed
the
film's
tunes
and
background
score.
The
songs
from
the
movie
'Jai
Balayya
Mass
Anthem',
'Suguna
Sundari',
and
'Ma
Bava
Manobhavalu' have
already
become
a
sensation
on
YouTube.
With
producer
Dil
Raju
stepping
down
from
the
Sankranthi
race
with
Vaarasudu,
Thalapathy
Vijay's
debut
Telugu
movie,
the
theatres
in
the
two
Telugu
states-
Telangana
and
Andhra
Pradesh
have
adjusted
more
theatres
for
the
first-day
shows
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Waltair
Veerayya.
Going
by
the
trends
of
advance
booking
sales,
overseas
collection,
and
vibe,
Veera
Simha
Reddy
has
got
a
high
chance
of
coming
out
as
the
Sankranthi
winner.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 18:47 [IST]