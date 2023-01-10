Veera Simha Reddy Vs Waltair Veerayya Advance Bookings: Balakrishna's Movie Beats Chiranjeevi's Film

Veera Simha Reddy vs Waltair Veerayya Photo Credit: Gallery

Written and directed by Krack fame Gopichand Malineni, Nandamuri Balakrishna's prestigious Sankranthi release, Veera Simha Reddy is ready to hit the screens on January 12 worldwide. Shruti Haasan was paired opposite Balakrishna for the first time and fans are thrilled.

Both Balakrishna and Chiranjeevi's films are releasing for Sankranthi after more than a decade and it is viewed as a clash by the fans of the megastar and Balayya. However, while both films' trailers are looking promising, Balayya's film succeeded in getting more theatres and shows. The advance sales of tickets are his career-highest, giving way to the highest openings for a film in his entire career.

The movie's pre-bookings are already leading in the USA, UK, and Australia. According to the recent update, in Bengaluru too, NBK's film surpassed Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya advance booking sales.

In Bengaluru alone, Veera Simha Reddy ticket sales gained Rs 36.12 Lakh while Waltair Veerayya settled for Rs 11.92 Lakh. Take a look at the figures here:

#VeeraSimhaReddy - Super strong advance bookings in all territories and highest opening for #Balakrishna on cards by a good margin!! pic.twitter.com/vIYLQntOj4 — TrackTollywood (@TrackTwood) January 9, 2023

Veera Simha Reddy Photo Credit: Gallery

There is a super strong hold for Balayya's action film in all territories and Veera Simha Reddy is going to be the first film with the highest openings in his career so far.

According to the widely circulated information about pre-release bookings of Veera Simha Reddy, the below-mentioned factors have contributed to the film's leading business at the box office.

- No Telugu release for Vaarasudu as scheduled before

- Hike in the ticket price which can be compared to that of Akhanda's release

- More number of theatres for day 1 release in both Telugu-speaking states and the USA, UK, and Australia

Veera Simha Reddy stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay, Lal, Navven Chandra, P Ravi Shankar, Ajay Ghosh, and Murali Sharma among others in pivotal roles. The movie was cinematographed by Rishi Punjabi and edited by Naveen Nooli. The film's music and tunes were composed by S Thaman.

Waltair Veerayya is directed by Bobby Kolli and is touted to be an out-and-out mass action drama. Coincidentally, Shruti Haasan is the female lead in both the movies produced by Mythri Movie Makers.