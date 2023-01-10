Veera Simha Reddy Vs Waltair Veerayya Advance Bookings: Balakrishna's Movie Beats Chiranjeevi's Film

Written
and
directed
by
Krack
fame
Gopichand
Malineni,
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
prestigious
Sankranthi
release,
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
ready
to
hit
the
screens
on
January
12
worldwide.
Shruti
Haasan
was
paired
opposite
Balakrishna
for
the
first
time
and
fans
are
thrilled.
Both
Balakrishna
and
Chiranjeevi's
films
are
releasing
for
Sankranthi
after
more
than
a
decade
and
it
is
viewed
as
a
clash
by
the
fans
of
the
megastar
and
Balayya.
However,
while
both
films'
trailers
are
looking
promising,
Balayya's
film
succeeded
in
getting
more
theatres
and
shows.
The
advance
sales
of
tickets
are
his
career-highest,
giving
way
to
the
highest
openings
for
a
film
in
his
entire
career.
The
movie's
pre-bookings
are
already
leading
in
the
USA,
UK,
and
Australia.
According
to
the
recent
update,
in
Bengaluru
too,
NBK's
film
surpassed
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
advance
booking
sales.
In
Bengaluru
alone,
Veera
Simha
Reddy
ticket
sales
gained
Rs
36.12
Lakh
while
Waltair
Veerayya
settled
for
Rs
11.92
Lakh.
Take
a
look
at
the
figures
here:
There
is
a
super
strong
hold
for
Balayya's
action
film
in
all
territories
and
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
going
to
be
the
first
film
with
the
highest
openings
in
his
career
so
far.
According
to
the
widely
circulated
information
about
pre-release
bookings
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
the
below-mentioned
factors
have
contributed
to
the
film's
leading
business
at
the
box
office.
-
No
Telugu
release
for
Vaarasudu
as
scheduled
before
-
Hike
in
the
ticket
price
which
can
be
compared
to
that
of
Akhanda's
release
-
More
number
of
theatres
for
day
1
release
in
both
Telugu-speaking
states
and
the
USA,
UK,
and
Australia
Veera
Simha
Reddy
stars
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Duniya
Vijay,
Lal,
Navven
Chandra,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Ajay
Ghosh,
and
Murali
Sharma
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie
was
cinematographed
by
Rishi
Punjabi
and
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli.
The
film's
music
and
tunes
were
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Waltair
Veerayya
is
directed
by
Bobby
Kolli
and
is
touted
to
be
an
out-and-out
mass
action
drama.
Coincidentally,
Shruti
Haasan
is
the
female
lead
in
both
the
movies
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers.