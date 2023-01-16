    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Veera Simha Reddy Day 4 Box Office Collection: Balakrishna's Film Goes Steady This Festive Weekend!

    Veera Simha Reddy showcases Balakrishna in double action. He played the role of a father and son. The movie is loaded with mass elements that enthral the fans of Nandamuri. Several mass dialogues and elevation sequences.
    Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy, a heavy mass-action drama written and directed by Gopichand Malineni hit the screens amid huge expectations from fans and moviegoers for this Sankranthi festival. The movie was met with a divided talk at the box office.

    Veera Simha Reddy showcases Balakrishna in double action. He played the role of a father and son. The movie is loaded with mass elements that enthral the fans of Nandamuri. Several mass dialogues and elevation sequences are focused on in the movie.

    Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Veera Simha Reddy down here:

    Day 1: Rs 33.6 Crore
    Day 2: Rs 8.6 Crore
    Day 3: Rs 10.4 Crore
    Total 3 Days Collection: Rs 52.6 Crore

    Veera Simha Reddy has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Honey Rose, Naveen Chandra, Kannada actor Duniya Vijay, Lal, P Ravi Shankar, Ajay Ghosh, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Sapthagiri, Rajeev Kanakala, among others in crucial roles. Actress Chandrika Ravi appeared in an item number titled 'Maa Bava Manobhavalu.' Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry also played a cameo.

    Rishi Punjabi worked as the film's editor and Naveen Nooli edited it. S Thaman composed the film's entire soundtrack and film. On a budget of Rs 110 Crore, Y Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner.

    Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 7:10 [IST]
    X