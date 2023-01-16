Veera Simha Reddy Day 4 Box Office Collection: Balakrishna's Film Goes Steady This Festive Weekend!
Veera Simha Reddy showcases Balakrishna in double action. He played the role of a father and son. The movie is loaded with mass elements that enthral the fans of Nandamuri. Several mass dialogues and elevation sequences.
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
a
heavy
mass-action
drama
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni
hit
the
screens
amid
huge
expectations
from
fans
and
moviegoers
for
this
Sankranthi
festival.
The
movie
was
met
with
a
divided
talk
at
the
box
office.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Veera
Simha
Reddy
showcases
Balakrishna
in
double
action.
He
played
the
role
of
a
father
and
son.
The
movie
is
loaded
with
mass
elements
that
enthral
the
fans
of
Nandamuri.
Several
mass
dialogues
and
elevation
sequences
are
focused
on
in
the
movie.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
down
here:
Day
1:
Rs
33.6
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
8.6
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
10.4
Crore
Total
3
Days
Collection:
Rs
52.6
Crore
Veera
Simha
Reddy
has
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Honey
Rose,
Naveen
Chandra,
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay,
Lal,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Murali
Sharma,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Sapthagiri,
Rajeev
Kanakala,
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Actress
Chandrika
Ravi
appeared
in
an
item
number
titled
'Maa
Bava
Manobhavalu.'
Lyricist
Ramajogayya
Sastry
also
played
a
cameo.
Rishi
Punjabi
worked
as
the
film's
editor
and
Naveen
Nooli
edited
it.
S
Thaman
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
and
film.
On
a
budget
of
Rs
110
Crore,
Y
Ravi
Shankar
and
Naveen
Yerneni
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 7:10 [IST]