Veera Simha Reddy Day 8 Box Office Collection: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Movie Continues To Enthral Fans

Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
latest
out-and-out
mass
action
drama
Veera
Simha
Reddy
hit
the
screens
on
January
12
all
over
the
world.
The
movie
kick-started
the
Sankranthi
season
in
Telugu-speaking
states.
Written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni,
the
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan,
Honey
Rose,
Duniya
Vijay,
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
in
crucial
roles.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
performed
well
at
the
box
office
and
earned
Rs
85.25
Crore
from
all
over
India.
On
the
8th
day,
the
early
estimates
account
to
Rs
3.50
Crore.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
worldwide
box
office
collection
of
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
here:
Day
1:
Rs
33.6
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
8.6
Crore
Day
3:
Rs
10.4
Crore
Day
4:
Rs
11.8
Crore
Day
5:
Rs
9.4
Crore
Day
6:
Rs
7.15
Crore
Day
7:
Rs
4.3
Crore
Day
8:
Rs
3.5
Crore
Total
8
Days
Collection:
Rs
88.75
Crore
Actors
like
Lal,
BS
Avinash,
Naveen
Chandra,
P
Ravi
Shankar,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Murali
Sharma,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Sapthagiri,
Rajeev
Kanakala,
and
John
Kokken
acted
in
supported
roles.
Actress
Chandrika
Ravi
appeared
in
a
special
dance
number
titled
'Maa
bava
manobhaavalu
debba
thinnayi.'
Lyricist
Ramajogayya
Sastry
also
appeared
in
a
cameo
role.
The
film's
cinematography
was
handled
by
Rishi
Punjabi
and
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli.
S
Thaman
composed
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
tunes.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
bankrolled
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banners
on
a
budget
of
Rs
110
Crore.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 7:50 [IST]