Veera Simha Reddy OTT Release Date & Time: Balakrishna's Action Drama To Stream On Disney+ Hotstar?

Veera
Simha
Reddy,
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
out-and-out
mass
action
drama
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
for
the
Sankranthi
festival
on
January
12.
The
movie
received
a
divided
response
from
the
fans
of
the
veteran
actor
and
film
critics.
The
movie
is
a
story
about
a
father
and
son,
played
by
Balakrishna.
The
faction
backdrop
story
with
sister
sentiment
is
an
age-old
template
in
Telugu
cinema
and
this
film
is
no
different
from
that.
However,
the
way
the
director
has
written
the
screenplay
and
the
dialogues
that
were
mouthed
by
Balakrishna
enthralled
the
viewers.
According
to
the
available
information,
the
makers
of
the
film
have
sold
off
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
OTT
giant
Disney+
Hotstar.
Although
the
date
and
time
of
streaming
are
not
yet
officially
release,
we
expect
it
to
start
streaming
on
February
24.
Sruthi
Haasan
and
Honey
Rose
played
the
female
leads
in
the
movie.
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
played
the
sister
character
to
Balakrishna
in
the
film.
The
movie
also
stars
actor
Naveen
Chandra,
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay,
Lal,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Murali
Sharma,
and
Sapthagiri
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Actress
Chandrika
Ravi
appeared
in
a
special
dance
song
called
'Ma
Bava
Manobhavalu
Debbathinnaye'.
Rishi
Punjabi
cranked
the
camera
for
the
movie
that
was
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
150
Crore.
S
Thaman
scored
the
film's
background
music
and
tunes.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 12:57 [IST]