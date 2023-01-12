Veera Simha Reddy Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Balakrishna's Film Gets Blockbuster Openings

Several Housefull shows were registered for the premiere shows. In addition to these, due to the inappropriate behaviour of Indian fans abroad, multiple shows were canceled in several places across the USA.

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest mass action entertainer Veera Simha Reddy has opened all over the world on January 12 for the Sankranthi festival. The movie, written and directed by Krack fame Gopichand Malineni is reviewed as a routine story with stylish presentation and treatment.

Balakrishna played a double role in the film and actresses Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose were the film's two female leads. In addition, actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was cast in the crucial role of Balakrishna's sister. Kannada actor Duniya Vijay made his Telugu debut as a villain through Veera Simha Reddy.

The movie is remarkable in the fact that it recorded the highest openings in the career of Balakrishna. The veteran actor was expected to deliver another hit in the form of Akhanda but fans are still satisfied with the way Gopichand portrayed their Balayya. His dialogues, introduction scenes, and songs with Shruti Haasan, among others received good responses from them.

On the release day, Veera Simha Reddy is expected to make about Rs 27.5 Crore only from the two Telugu-speaking states- Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The movie stars Naveen Chandra, Lal, Sapthagiri, Murali Sharma, and Chandrika Ravi among others as crucial characters. The film's successful songs and background score are composed by S Thaman.

Rishi Punjabi wielded the camera for Veera Simha Reddy, which was edited by Naveen Nooli. Ravi Shankar and Naveen Yerneni produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banners on a budget of Rs 120 Crore.