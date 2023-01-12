Veera Simha Reddy Day 1 Box Office Collection Worldwide: Balakrishna's Film Gets Blockbuster Openings
Several Housefull shows were registered for the premiere shows. In addition to these, due to the inappropriate behaviour of Indian fans abroad, multiple shows were canceled in several places across the USA.
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
latest
mass
action
entertainer
Veera
Simha
Reddy
has
opened
all
over
the
world
on
January
12
for
the
Sankranthi
festival.
The
movie,
written
and
directed
by
Krack
fame
Gopichand
Malineni
is
reviewed
as
a
routine
story
with
stylish
presentation
and
treatment.
Balakrishna
played
a
double
role
in
the
film
and
actresses
Shruti
Haasan
and
Honey
Rose
were
the
film's
two
female
leads.
In
addition,
actress
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar
was
cast
in
the
crucial
role
of
Balakrishna's
sister.
Kannada
actor
Duniya
Vijay
made
his
Telugu
debut
as
a
villain
through
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
The
movie
is
remarkable
in
the
fact
that
it
recorded
the
highest
openings
in
the
career
of
Balakrishna.
The
veteran
actor
was
expected
to
deliver
another
hit
in
the
form
of
Akhanda
but
fans
are
still
satisfied
with
the
way
Gopichand
portrayed
their
Balayya.
His
dialogues,
introduction
scenes,
and
songs
with
Shruti
Haasan,
among
others
received
good
responses
from
them.
On
the
release
day,
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
expected
to
make
about
Rs
27.5
Crore
only
from
the
two
Telugu-speaking
states-
Telangana
and
Andhra
Pradesh.
The
movie
set
a
record
for
pre-release
business
in
the
USA,
Australia,
and
the
UK.
The
movie
stars
Naveen
Chandra,
Lal,
Sapthagiri,
Murali
Sharma,
and
Chandrika
Ravi
among
others
as
crucial
characters.
The
film's
successful
songs
and
background
score
are
composed
by
S
Thaman.
Rishi
Punjabi
wielded
the
camera
for
Veera
Simha
Reddy,
which
was
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli.
Ravi
Shankar
and
Naveen
Yerneni
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banners
on
a
budget
of
Rs
120
Crore.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 18:07 [IST]