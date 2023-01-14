Veera Simha Reddy Day 3 Box Office Collection: Balakrishna's Mass Movie Is Unstoppable This Weekend

The movie is already ready to achieve break-even in another day and is aiming for a huge profit. Veera Simha Reddy clashed with Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya for Sankranthi.

Veera Simha Reddy Photo Credit: Gallery

Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest mass-action movie Veera Simha Reddy is running successfully at the box office ever since it hit the screens amid humongous expectations of fans on January 12. The movie is written and directed by Gopichand Malineni. Shruti Haasan and Honey Rose played the two female lead characters in the film.

Veera Simha Reddy was met with a divided response at the box office but Nandamuri Balakrishna's movie talk didn't deter from raking the moolah. The movie is already ready to achieve break-even in another day and is aiming for a huge profit. Veera Simha Reddy clashed with Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya for Sankranthi.

Balakrishna played a double role in the film as a father and son. The son, Jai Simha Reddy lives in Turkey with his mother Meenakshi (Honey Rose), and falls in love with Eesha (Shruti Haasan). When they are about to get engaged, he comes to know of his father Veera Simha Reddy. At the same time, Veera Simha Reddy gets murdered by Musali Madugu Pratap Reddy and his wife (Duniya Vijay and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar). What happens next is to be seen on the big screen.

Take a look at the day-wise box office collection of Veera Simha Reddy here:

Day 1: Rs 33.60 Crore

Day 2: Rs 8.60 Crore

Total Day 2 Collection: Rs 42.20 Crore

Veera Simha Reddy Photo Credit: Internet

Veera Simha Reddy stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Duniya Vijay, Lal, Naveen Chandra, Ajay Ghosh, Murali Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Sapthagiri, Rajeev Kanakala, and P Ravi Shankar among others in crucial roles. Lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry played a cameo in the film and actress Chandrika Ravi sizzled in a special song.

Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar produced the movie under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Veera Simha Reddy was made on a budget of Rs 110 Crore. Rishi Punjabi cranked the camera for the film which was edited by Naveen Nooli. S Thaman scored the entire soundtrack of the film.