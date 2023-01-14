Veera Simha Reddy Day 3 Box Office Collection: Balakrishna's Mass Movie Is Unstoppable This Weekend

Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
latest
mass-action
movie
Veera
Simha
Reddy
is
running
successfully
at
the
box
office
ever
since
it
hit
the
screens
amid
humongous
expectations
of
fans
on
January
12.
The
movie
is
written
and
directed
by
Gopichand
Malineni.
Shruti
Haasan
and
Honey
Rose
played
the
two
female
lead
characters
in
the
film.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
was
met
with
a
divided
response
at
the
box
office
but
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
movie
talk
didn't
deter
from
raking
the
moolah.
The
movie
is
already
ready
to
achieve
break-even
in
another
day
and
is
aiming
for
a
huge
profit.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
clashed
with
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
for
Sankranthi.
Balakrishna
played
a
double
role
in
the
film
as
a
father
and
son.
The
son,
Jai
Simha
Reddy
lives
in
Turkey
with
his
mother
Meenakshi
(Honey
Rose),
and
falls
in
love
with
Eesha
(Shruti
Haasan).
When
they
are
about
to
get
engaged,
he
comes
to
know
of
his
father
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
At
the
same
time,
Veera
Simha
Reddy
gets
murdered
by
Musali
Madugu
Pratap
Reddy
and
his
wife
(Duniya
Vijay
and
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar).
What
happens
next
is
to
be
seen
on
the
big
screen.
Take
a
look
at
the
day-wise
box
office
collection
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
here:
Day
1:
Rs
33.60
Crore
Day
2:
Rs
8.60
Crore
Total
Day
2
Collection:
Rs
42.20
Crore
Veera
Simha
Reddy
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Veera
Simha
Reddy
stars
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Duniya
Vijay,
Lal,
Naveen
Chandra,
Ajay
Ghosh,
Murali
Sharma,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Sapthagiri,
Rajeev
Kanakala,
and
P
Ravi
Shankar
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Lyricist
Ramajogayya
Sastry
played
a
cameo
in
the
film
and
actress
Chandrika
Ravi
sizzled
in
a
special
song.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
produced
the
movie
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
110
Crore.
Rishi
Punjabi
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
which
was
edited
by
Naveen
Nooli.
S
Thaman
scored
the
entire
soundtrack
of
the
film.
Story first published: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 7:52 [IST]