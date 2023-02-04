Nandamuri Taraka Ratna Might Be Shifted Abroad For Better Medical Treatment From Bengaluru!
Nandamuri
Taraka
Ratna,
who
suffered
a
massive
cardiac
attack
in
Kuppam,
Kurnool
district
in
January
has
been
in
a
critical
state
at
a
popular
hospital
in
Bengaluru,
where
he
was
rushed
upon
primary
treatment.
According
to
the
latest
update,
we
hear
that
Taraka
Ratna,
who
is
said
to
have
a
90
percent
blockage
in
his
heart
will
now
be
shifted
to
a
foreign
country
for
better
medical
treatment.
This
piece
of
information
came
from
TDP
leader
of
Hindupur,
A
Lakshmi
Narayana.
After
collapsing
on
the
spot,
Taraka
Ratna
was
moved
to
a
local
hospital
where
he
was
resuscitated.
After
about
45
minutes,
he
gained
a
pulse,
reportedly.
He
underwent
balloon
angioplasty,
intra-aortic
balloon
pump,
and
vasoactive
support.
The
39-year-old
actor-turned-politician
came
out
in
public
for
the
first
time
to
actively
take
part
in
the
'Padayatra'
program
of
the
Telugu
Desam
Party
(TDP)
leader
Nara
Lokesh
titled
'Yuvagalam.'
He
acted
in
several
Tollywood
movies
as
a
protagonist
and
antagonist
as
well.
The
grandson
of
Nandamuri
Taraka
Rama
Rao
married
Alekhya
Reddy
in
2012
against
his
family's
consent.
He
is
also
the
nephew
of
actor-politician
Nandamuri
Balakrishna.
Story first published: Saturday, February 4, 2023, 20:17 [IST]