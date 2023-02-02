Netizens Troll Keerthy Suresh's Lehenga For Director Venky Atluri's Wedding, Compares It To A Tent House

National
award
winner,
actress
Keerthy
Suresh
has
been
at
it
again.
Her
choice
of
outfit
to
attend
her
'Rang
De'
director
Venky
Atluri's
wedding
with
Pooja
on
February
1
sparked
a
huge
ground
for
trolling
as
netizens
have
ridiculed
the
multi-coloured
lehenga
outright.
A
fashion
experimentalist,
Keerthy,
who
even
pursued
a
Masters
in
Fashion
Designing
course
aborad
before
venturing
into
films
opted
for
a
multi-coloured,
block-paneled
lehenga
to
wear
for
the
traditional
Telugu
wedding
of
Venky
Atluri.
The
lehenga
had
a
background
of
a
baby
pink
shimmery
skirt
with
Kalis
of
Yellow,
Red,
Green,
and
Blue
panels.
The
lehenga
is
paired
with
the
same
multi-coloured
V-neck
deep-cut
blouse.
Even
the
dupatta
with
the
lehenga
is
unflattering
with
all
of
these
colours
running
allover
it.
The
outfit
comes
from
the
label
Kshitij
Jalori
and
is
priced
at
Rs
1,49,900.
However,
despite
the
whopping
price,
the
outfit
fell
flat
and
is
termed
unimpressive.
Keerthy
Suresh's
dress
was
compared
to
a
wedding
tent
house,
and
memers'
had
a
field
day.
Many
netizens
trolled
her
dress
and
passed
remarks
on
it.
Although
a
few
are
very
funny,
some
were
harsh.
Take
a
look
at
some
of
the
memes
here:
Along
with
Keerthy
Suresh,
actor
Nithiin
and
his
wife
were
also
spotted
at
the
event
during
the
same
time.
The
Rang
De
actors
clicked
several
selfies
and
posed
for
pictures
with
the
blushing
new
couple
and
their
fans
at
the
event.
On
the
work
front,
Keerthy
Suresh
will
be
next
seen
in
Telugu
alongside
actor
Nani
for
his
out-and-out
mass
action
entertainer
titled
Dasara,
directed
by
debutant
Srikanth
Odela.
Her
other
projects
include
Raghu
Thatha,
Bhola
Shankar,
Maamannan,
Revolver
Rita,
and
Siren.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 12:55 [IST]