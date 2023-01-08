Bollywood Actress Nora Fatehi To Resume Shooting For Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Nora Fatehi Photo Credit: Internet

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is currently shooting for a periodic action drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu(HHVM), under the direction of Krish Jagarlamudi. The movie is set for a worldwide theatrical release on March 30. HHVM is the first pan-India film of the actor-turned-politician and will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.

Set in the Mughal era, the movie charts the journey of a valiant rebel, who goes by the name of Veera Mallu, attempting to steal the Koh-i-Noor diamond from the rulers. Pawan Kalyan will be seen portraying the role of Veera Mallu and to get into the skin of the role, the actor even switched on his martial arts expertise.

The movie stars Nidhhi Agerwal in the role of Panchami, and Bobby Deol replaced Arjun Rampal with the character of Aurangazeb. Bollywood actress Nargis Fakhri is on board to play the role of Roshanara, and Vikramjeet Virk will be seen as Mirza Khan. Telugu girl Pujita Ponnada appears as a Dancer in the film. In addition to this cast, another Bollywood actor and dancer, Nora Fatehi, who was first featured in SS Rajamouli-Prabhas' Baahubali Part 1 in 'Manohari' song will start filming for Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

The actress is going to shoot for a few key sequences in the film and will touch down in Hyderabad in January end to join the sets. The movie unit is currently planning a schedule for the same, as per the industry insider sources.

The film's music and tunes are composed by MM Keeravani, and KL Praveen edited the movie. Gnana Sekhar VS cranked the camera. The movie is produced by A Dayakar Rao on a budget of about Rs 200 Crore under the Mega Surya Production banner.

On the other hand, Pawan Kalyan is also taking part in director Harish Shankar's upcoming film Ustaad Bhagat Singh.