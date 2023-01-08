Bollywood Actress Nora Fatehi To Resume Shooting For Powerstar Pawan Kalyan's Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Powerstar
Pawan
Kalyan
is
currently
shooting
for
a
periodic
action
drama
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu(HHVM),
under
the
direction
of
Krish
Jagarlamudi.
The
movie
is
set
for
a
worldwide
theatrical
release
on
March
30.
HHVM
is
the
first
pan-India
film
of
the
actor-turned-politician
and
will
release
in
Telugu,
Tamil,
Hindi,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada.
Set
in
the
Mughal
era,
the
movie
charts
the
journey
of
a
valiant
rebel,
who
goes
by
the
name
of
Veera
Mallu,
attempting
to
steal
the
Koh-i-Noor
diamond
from
the
rulers.
Pawan
Kalyan
will
be
seen
portraying
the
role
of
Veera
Mallu
and
to
get
into
the
skin
of
the
role,
the
actor
even
switched
on
his
martial
arts
expertise.
The
movie
stars
Nidhhi
Agerwal
in
the
role
of
Panchami,
and
Bobby
Deol
replaced
Arjun
Rampal
with
the
character
of
Aurangazeb.
Bollywood
actress
Nargis
Fakhri
is
on
board
to
play
the
role
of
Roshanara,
and
Vikramjeet
Virk
will
be
seen
as
Mirza
Khan.
Telugu
girl
Pujita
Ponnada
appears
as
a
Dancer
in
the
film.
In
addition
to
this
cast,
another
Bollywood
actor
and
dancer,
Nora
Fatehi,
who
was
first
featured
in
SS
Rajamouli-Prabhas'
Baahubali
Part
1
in
'Manohari'
song
will
start
filming
for
Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu.
The
actress
is
going
to
shoot
for
a
few
key
sequences
in
the
film
and
will
touch
down
in
Hyderabad
in
January
end
to
join
the
sets.
The
movie
unit
is
currently
planning
a
schedule
for
the
same,
as
per
the
industry
insider
sources.
PSPK
In
HHVM
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
film's
music
and
tunes
are
composed
by
MM
Keeravani,
and
KL
Praveen
edited
the
movie.
Gnana
Sekhar
VS
cranked
the
camera.
The
movie
is
produced
by
A
Dayakar
Rao
on
a
budget
of
about
Rs
200
Crore
under
the
Mega
Surya
Production
banner.
On
the
other
hand,
Pawan
Kalyan
is
also
taking
part
in
director
Harish
Shankar's
upcoming
film
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 15:06 [IST]