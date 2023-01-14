Shaakuntalam: Did You Know Samantha Ruth Prabhu Was Not The First Choice For Gunasekhar's Fantasy Film?

After
a
female-centric
film
like
Yashoda,
actress
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
is
back
in
action
with
a
historical
fantasy
drama
titled
Shaakuntalam.
Written
by
Kalidasa,
the
mythological
tale
between
Dushyant
and
Shakuntala
is
elaborated
under
the
title
Shaakuntalam.
Tollywood
director
Gunasekhar
directed
the
movie
that
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
on
February
17.
Shaakuntalam,
in
which
Samantha
plays
the
title
role
is
a
love
and
war
tale
about
her
estranged
husband
Dushyantha,
to
whom
she
becomes
a
wife
and
the
mother
of
his
child
through
Gandharva
marriage.
Over
a
couple
of
years,
Samantha
has
been
doing
great
work
professionally
by
choosing
characters
that
depict
her
strength
and
potential.
Shaakuntalam's
trailer
was
recently
released
in
Hyderabad
to
positive
feedback
from
fans
and
moviegoers.
Director
Gunasekhar
has
a
peculiar
taste
in
cinema
and
is
a
fan
of
pre-historic
dramas.
His
many
films
showcase
his
love
for
culture,
history,
and
heritage.
Shaakuntalam
is
just
another
example
of
his
vision.
However,
as
the
movie
is
trending
all
over
the
internet,
a
piece
of
information
has
become
viral.
According
to
a
few
entertainment
websites,
it
wasn't
Samantha
but
Gunasekhar
wanted
another
south-Indian
superstar
actress
to
portray
the
role
of
Shakuntala.
Samantha
Nayanthara
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
It
was
none
other
than
Nayanthara
that
the
director
preferred
to
sign
for
the
project.
Due
to
Neelima
Guna's
involvement,
Samantha
was
finalized
for
the
role.
Although
Samantha
looks
impressive
in
the
trailer,
people
started
wondering
how
it
would've
been
had
Nayanthara
green-signaled
the
project.
While
it
is
unsure
if
the
makers
really
approached
Nayanthara,
we
saw
her
transform
into
a
great
makeover
for
a
period
role
she
played
in
Chiranjeevi's
Syera
Narasimha
Reddy.
Shaakuntalam
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Allu
Arjun's
daughter
Arha
played
the
character
of
Prince
Bharatha
in
this
epic
saga.
The
movie
stars
a
plethora
of
actors
including
Mohan
Babu,
Prakash
Raj,
Gautami
Tadimalla,
Sachin
Khedekar,
and
Madhoo
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
In
addition,
Aditi
Balan,
Ananya
Nagalla,
Jisshu
Sengupta,
Kabir
Bedi,
Kabir
Duhan
Singh,
and
Varshini
Sounderajan
are
also
part
of
Shaakuntalam.
The
movie
is
co-produced
by
Dil
Raju
and
Sirish
under
the
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations
banner
in
association
with
Gunaa
Teamworks.
The
film's
screenplay
is
written
by
Gunasekhar
and
Sekhar
V
Joseph
cranked
the
camera.
Prawin
Pudi
worked
as
the
film's
editor
and
Mani
Sharma
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack.
