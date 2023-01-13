Ormax Most Popular Characters On Telugu TV: Vantalakka, Doctor Babu, Rishi Sir & Others Top The List
Channels like Star Maa, Gemini, Etv, and Zee Telugu are the most-watched entertainment channels that telecast tens of daily serials in Telugu. The industry has expanded by leaps and bounds and has a separate stardom.
The
Telugu
Television
industry
is
as
big
and
as
vast
as
Tollywood.
There
are
hundreds
of
actors
and
actresses
who
work
in
Telugu
TV
from
all
over
the
country.
Although
dominated
by
Kannada-born
actors,
the
makers
of
the
serials
and
production
houses
are
very
established
in
the
industry.
Channels
like
Star
Maa,
Gemini,
Etv,
and
Zee
Telugu
are
the
most-watched
entertainment
channels
that
telecast
tens
of
daily
serials
in
Telugu.
The
industry
has
expanded
by
leaps
and
bounds
and
has
a
separate
stardom
of
its
own.
Viewers
of
Telugu
TV
serials
have
peculiar
tastes
and
are
often
attached
to
the
characters
played
by
certain
artists.
According
to
one
of
the
leading
media
consulting
firms
in
India,
Ormax
media,
a
survey
about
the
Telugu
Television
popular
actors
has
brought
to
the
fore
some
surprising
facts.
Going
by
their
latest
survey
conducted
in
December
2022,
the
following
are
the
most
popular
fiction
characters
on
Tv
in
Telugu.
Deepa
Aka
Vantalakka
Played
by
Premi
Vishwanath,
the
character
of
Vantalakka
is
a
household
name.
She
has
reprised
the
role
in
Karthika
Deepam
serial
which
was
first
telecast
in
Malayalam.
Deepa
has
a
huge
fanbase
and
she
shuttles
between
Kerala
and
Hyderabad
several
times
a
month.
The
serial
just
got
over
after
a
successful
long
run.
Rishi
Mukesh
Gowda,
another
Kannadiga
is
the
latest
rage
on
Telugu
TV.
The
actor,
who
plays
the
loving
Rishi
sir
from
Guppedantha
Manasu
on
Star
Maa
looks
appropriate
fit
to
character.
With
his
limited
yet
subtle
performance
and
romance
with
his
student
Vasudhara
managed
to
sink
well
with
the
Telugu
viewers,
making
him
the
second
most
popular
TV
characters.
Doctor
Babu
Nirupam
Paritala
has
been
in
the
Telugu
TV
industry
for
a
very
long
time.
Although
he
played
the
lead
characters
in
several
serials
that
were
telecast
in
Etv
and
Star
Maa,
his
serial
Karthika
Deepam
shot
him
to
unbeatable
fame.
His
dressing
style,
and
character
made
him
a
popular
figure
throughout
south-India
cutting
languages.
Akshara
Deepthi
Manne
played
the
character
of
Akshara
in
the
serial
Radhamma
Kuthuru.
The
serial
telecasts
on
Zee
Telugu,
and
first
premiered
on
August
16,
2019.
Actress-director-producer
Renu
Desai
also
played
an
important
role
in
the
serial.
The
character
Deepthi
Manne
played
stood
out
among
the
rest
and
grabbed
the
top
fourth
position
in
the
survey.
Trinayani
Another
Kannadiga
on
the
block
who
made
it
huge
on
Telugu
TV
is
Ashika
Padukone.
The
actress
ventured
into
the
Television
industry
first
in
Bengaluru
before
becoming
a
Telugu
girl.
She
was
part
of
several
successful
serials
and
is
one
of
the
senior
actresses
in
the
industry.
Her
role
as
Trinayani
in
the
serial
Trinayani
is
intriguing
and
something
that
the
women
connect
with
a
lot.
Story first published: Friday, January 13, 2023, 13:25 [IST]