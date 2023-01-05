With A Bitter 2022, Pooja Hegde Now Prays She Stays In Business; Pins All Hopes On THIS One Film!

Pooja Hegde Photo Credit: Gallery

Actress Pooja Hegde, one of the top-league actresses of the south-Indian film industries is now facing a grave situation. The leggy lass had quite an uneventful year in 2022. She was part of four top hero films but none of them were successful. Pooja Hegde once again slipped back to the 'iron leg' phase.

The 32-year-old actress, although born into a Tulu-speaking family, was raised in Mumbai where she dreamt of becoming a successful model and an actress. The actress made her Tamil debut with director Mysskin's Mugamoodi in 2012. She debuted in Telugu with Naga Chaitanya's Oka Laila Kosam in the year 2014. Although she starred opposite star heroes of Tollywood, she had only a couple of hits in the form of Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava and Ala Vaikuntapuramuloo with Allu Arjun. Both these films were helmed by writer-director Trivikram Srinivas.

In 2022, she appeared in Beast with Thalapathy Vijay, Acharya with Ram Charan, and Chiranjeevi, apart from a special appearance in Anil Ravipudi's F3. All of her films tanked at the box office.

Pooja is currently part of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan starring Salman Khan and Venkatesh Daggubati. In addition, she is part of Trivikram-Mahesh Babu's SSMB 28. This is the only film Pooja has in Telugu so far. Her last release in Bollywood, Cirkus with Ranveer Singh opened to disastrous reviews.

Now, Pooja is hoping to get back on track with her lucky charm, director Trivikram's SSMB 28. The filming of the same will begin in February and will have a nonstop schedule.