With A Bitter 2022, Pooja Hegde Now Prays She Stays In Business; Pins All Hopes On THIS One Film!

Actress
Pooja
Hegde,
one
of
the
top-league
actresses
of
the
south-Indian
film
industries
is
now
facing
a
grave
situation.
The
leggy
lass
had
quite
an
uneventful
year
in
2022.
She
was
part
of
four
top
hero
films
but
none
of
them
were
successful.
Pooja
Hegde
once
again
slipped
back
to
the
'iron
leg' phase.
The
32-year-old
actress,
although
born
into
a
Tulu-speaking
family,
was
raised
in
Mumbai
where
she
dreamt
of
becoming
a
successful
model
and
an
actress.
The
actress
made
her
Tamil
debut
with
director
Mysskin's
Mugamoodi
in
2012.
She
debuted
in
Telugu
with
Naga
Chaitanya's
Oka
Laila
Kosam
in
the
year
2014.
Although
she
starred
opposite
star
heroes
of
Tollywood,
she
had
only
a
couple
of
hits
in
the
form
of
Jr
NTR's
Aravinda
Sametha
Veera
Raghava
and
Ala
Vaikuntapuramuloo
with
Allu
Arjun.
Both
these
films
were
helmed
by
writer-director
Trivikram
Srinivas.
Pooja
is
currently
part
of
Kisi
Ka
Bhai
Kisi
Ki
Jaan
starring
Salman
Khan
and
Venkatesh
Daggubati.
In
addition,
she
is
part
of
Trivikram-Mahesh
Babu's
SSMB
28.
This
is
the
only
film
Pooja
has
in
Telugu
so
far.
Her
last
release
in
Bollywood,
Cirkus
with
Ranveer
Singh
opened
to
disastrous
reviews.
Now,
Pooja
is
hoping
to
get
back
on
track
with
her
lucky
charm,
director
Trivikram's
SSMB
28.
The
filming
of
the
same
will
begin
in
February
and
will
have
a
nonstop
schedule.
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 19:18 [IST]