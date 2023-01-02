Unstoppable 2: Pawan Kalyan's Much-Awaited Episode Of The Talk Show With NBK To Premiere On THIS Date!

PSPK on Unstoppable 2 Photo Credit: Gallery

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is the latest guest on the most-happening Telugu talk show, Unstoppable 2 with NBK. The successful talk show by Aha OTT is getting roaring reviews for its variety. The recent episode featuring pan-India star Prabhas took the OTT to the pan-India level with many north Indians becoming subscribers just to watch Prabhas' episode.

The second part of Prabhas' episode featuring his best friend actor Gopichand T is going to premiere in the first week of January. Owing to the huge expectations and demand, when Prabhas' first installment of the talk show dropped, the site crashed.

After the sensation of Prabhas appearing on Unstoppable 2 with NBK talk show, fans of Powerstar Pawan Kalyan are in for the same kind of treat. The actor-turned-politician, who enjoys a sea-like fanbase in south India, is appearing as a guest along with his close friend, director Trivikram Srinivas. The episode completed shooting at the sprawling set erected in Annapurna Studios, a few days ago.

It was also rumoured that Pawan Kalyan asked the program producers to not include any questions about his private married life. Nandamuri Balakrishna, who is known to be a brat among industry insiders, has been successful in bringing out never-known-before content from his guests.

The episode is now ready to go on air on January 13, according to the sources. The makers of the show want to allow the fans to enjoy the episode of the Sankranthi festival. The post-production works of the episode are currently underway.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Pawan Kalyan will next be seen in Krish Jagarlamudi's Hari Hara Veera Mallu in which Nidhhi Agerwal is the female lead. In addition, the actor is also filming for director Harish Shankar's Ustaad Bhagat Singh.