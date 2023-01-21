Prabhas' Salaar New Release Date Out! Fans Trend Salaar Euphoria In 250 Days on Twitter!

Pan-India
star
Prabhas'
upcoming
high-octane
action
drama
under
the
direction
of
Prashanth
Neel,
Salaar,
is
prepping
to
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
September
28
this
year.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
Hombale
Films
headed
by
Vijay
Kiragandur.
Prabhas
Salaar
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Salaar's
team
started
filming
for
the
extensive
climax
portions
of
the
film.
A
few
of
the
images
of
the
set
have
surfaced
on
social
media
giving
fans
a
peek
into
the
film's
sets.
Meanwhile,
on
Twitter,
fans
of
darling
Prabhas
have
started
celebrating
the
movie
with
every
update
they
get
to
know.
After
the
release
date
was
out,
they
are
now
trending
Salaareuphoriain250
days
on
the
micro-blogging
site.
The
movie
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
the
female
lead
opposite
Prabhas,
bringing
them
together
for
the
first
time.
In
addition,
actors
like
Prithviraj
Sukumaran,
Jagapathi
Babu,
Madhu
Guruswamy,
Sriya
Reddy,
and
Easwari
Rao
among
others
are
roped
in
to
play
crucial
characters.