A Look At All-India Advance Gross Report For Varisu, Thunivu, Veera Simha Reddy, & Waltair Veerayya!

The
Sankranthi/Pongal
festival
season
is
the
first
biggest
crucial
time
of
the
year
for
the
movie
industries,
especially
down
south.
Movies
made
on
big
budgets
featuring
top
league
actors
usually
release
during
the
season
and
it
is
also
sentimental
for
several
Tollywood
and
Kollywood
actors
to
enter
the
box
office
during
the
harvest
festival.
Accordingly,
the
biggest
movies
of
2023
for
Telugu-
Nandamuri
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya,
along
with
Tamil
superstars
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Varisu
and
Ajith
Kumar's
Thunivu
are
set
to
hit
the
box-office.
Thunivu
and
Varisu
are
going
to
clash
at
the
ticket
windows
on
January
11.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Waltair
Veerayya
are
releasing
on
January
12
and
January
13
respectively.
Ajith
Thunivu
Ahead
of
their
theatrical
releases,
the
movies'
advance
ticket
booking
sales
have
created
new
records.
Several
fan
pages
have
been
circulating
the
day-to-day
and
hourly
updates
about
the
collections.
Thunivu
As
per
the
reliable
and
specialized
box
office
collection
website
sacnilk
entertainment,
here
are
the
details
for
the
advance
bookings
of
gross
collection
for
the
first
day
of
all
four
major
films.
While
the
two
Tamil
films
have
been
doing
relatively
well,
the
Telugu
movies
have
done
business
in
Lakhs
only.
Blocking
of
tickets,
uncertainty
over
theatres
until
the
nick
of
the
moment.
VSR
and
WV
Waltair
Veerayya
stars
Megastar
Chiranjeevi
with
Shruti
Haasan
under
the
direction
of
Bobby
KS.
Veera
Simha
Reddy
also
stars
Shruti
Haasan
as
its
female
lead.
Both
these
movies
are
produced
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Varisu
is
made
bilingual
under
the
direction
of
Vamshi
Paidipally.
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
the
female
lead
of
the
movie
bankrolled
by
Dil
Raju
of
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations.
Ajith
Kumar's
Thunivu
is
directed
by
H
Vinoth
and
is
an
action
heist
movie.
Not
many
details
about
the
movie
have
been
released
by
the
makers.
Boney
Kapoor
produced
the
movie.
Both
Varisu
and
Thunivu
are
released
in
Telugu
as
well.