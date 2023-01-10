A Look At All-India Advance Gross Report For Varisu, Thunivu, Veera Simha Reddy, & Waltair Veerayya!

sankranthi 2023 releases Photo Credit: Internet

The Sankranthi/Pongal festival season is the first biggest crucial time of the year for the movie industries, especially down south. Movies made on big budgets featuring top league actors usually release during the season and it is also sentimental for several Tollywood and Kollywood actors to enter the box office during the harvest festival.

Accordingly, the biggest movies of 2023 for Telugu- Nandamuri Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy and Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, along with Tamil superstars Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu and Ajith Kumar's Thunivu are set to hit the box-office. Thunivu and Varisu are going to clash at the ticket windows on January 11. Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya are releasing on January 12 and January 13 respectively.

Ahead of their theatrical releases, the movies' advance ticket booking sales have created new records. Several fan pages have been circulating the day-to-day and hourly updates about the collections.

As per the reliable and specialized box office collection website sacnilk entertainment, here are the details for the advance bookings of gross collection for the first day of all four major films.

Varisu: Rs 7.53 Crore from 395374 tickets sold.

Thunivu: Rs 6.63 Crore from 327911 tickets sold.

Veera Simha Reddy: Rs 45.65 Lakh from 25943 tickets sold.

Waltair Veerayya: Rs 23.05 Lakh from 13423 tickets sold.

While the two Tamil films have been doing relatively well, the Telugu movies have done business in Lakhs only. Blocking of tickets, uncertainty over theatres until the nick of the moment.

Waltair Veerayya stars Megastar Chiranjeevi with Shruti Haasan under the direction of Bobby KS. Veera Simha Reddy also stars Shruti Haasan as its female lead. Both these movies are produced by Mythri Movie Makers banner.

Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu is made bilingual under the direction of Vamshi Paidipally. Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead of the movie bankrolled by Dil Raju of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Ajith Kumar's Thunivu is directed by H Vinoth and is an action heist movie. Not many details about the movie have been released by the makers. Boney Kapoor produced the movie. Both Varisu and Thunivu are released in Telugu as well.