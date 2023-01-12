Golden Globes 2023: Price Of Jr NTR's Wife Lakshmi's Mini Clutch Will Cover Your Entire Europe Trip Cost

The
team
of
SS
Rajamouli's
magnum
opus
RRR
made
the
country
proud
on
the
international
platform,
80th
Golden
Globe
Awards
2023.
The
film's
most
popular
track
'Naatu
Naatu' won
global
recognition
under
the
Best
Original
Song
category,
impressing
even
the
likes
of
Rihanna.
Jr
NTR
&
Lakshmi
Pranathi
While
the
entire
unit
along
with
their
respective
spouses
attended
the
event,
Jr
NTR
and
his
wife
Lakshmi
Pranathi
twinned
again
in
Black.
Jr
NTR
looked
dapper
in
a
Tuxedo
as
his
wife
Lakshmi
kept
it
in
tradition
with
a
Black
sleeveless
gown
for
the
red
carpet.
The
couple
looked
like
a
dream
as
they
complimented
each
other.
But
what
caught
the
attention
of
the
onlookers
and
the
fans
back
home
was
her
mini
clutch
that
was
studded
in
crystals
in
the
shape
of
a
flower.
A
few
enthusiastic
fans
who
wanted
to
dig
deep
into
the
details
received
a
shock
after
looking
at
the
price
of
that
mini
clutch
in
which
a
phone
cannot
fit.
The
small
round
embellished
clutch
bag
is
by
the
designer
brand
labeled
Judith
Leiber.
The
model
is
called
Splendid
Peony
and
is
available
in
two
colours.
However,
the
price
is
something
that
covers
an
entire
luxury
trip
to
Europe
for
one
person
and
it
is
just
another
celebrity
thing
for
the
actors
and
their
wives.
If
you
are
interested
in
the
bag,
it
comes
for
a
hefty
price
tag,
ironically,
at
$5,195
or
Rs
4,24,262.
Lakshmi
Pranathi
Clutch
In
an
official
statement,
Tarak
said,
"You
all
know
what
a
rage
RRR
has
created
in
the
West,
especially
in
America
and
how
bigger
a
hit
it
was
in
Japan.
Yesterday,
Golden
Globes
happened
and
one
of
my
favorite
music
directors
M
M
Keeravani
won
the
prestigious
award
for
'Naatu
Naatu'.
Keeravani
has
just
not
been
a
music
director
but
has
been
an
extremely
close
member
of
the
family.
He
has
given
me
some
amazing
songs
throughout
my
career,
and
I
would
like
to
congratulate
him
on
winning
this
prestigious
award.
It
makes
me
really
proud
as
a
fellow
Indian
that
not
only
M
M
Keeravani
but
India
has
achieved
this
award."
Meanwhile,
on
the
work
front,
Jr
NTR
has
green-signaled
two
projects
which
are
yet
to
go
on
floors.
His
immediate
is
with
Janatha
Garage
director
Siva
Koratala
referred
to
as
NTR
30.
The
movie
is
aimed
for
a
worldwide
theatrical
release
in
multiple
languages
on
April
5,
2024.
In
addition,
he
also
will
work
with
KGF
director
Prashanth
Neel
for
NTR
31.
Story first published: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 17:18 [IST]