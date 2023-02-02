PSPK 28: Director Harish Shankar Miffed With Power Star Pawan Kalyan Over Ustaad Bhagat Singh's Filming!

Powerstar
Pawan
Kalyan
has
several
projects
in
his
kitty
right
now.
The
actor-turned-politician
is
currently
filming
for
a
period-action
flick
under
the
direction
of
Krish
Jagarlamudi.
The
movie
titled
'Hari
Hara
Veera
Mallu' is
gearing
up
for
a
grand
theatrical
release
in
March.
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh
Pawan
Kalyan
signed
a
high-octane
action
entertainer
under
the
direction
of
'Gabbar
Singh'
maker
Harish
Shankar.
Harish
Shankar
is
a
huge
fan
of
the
actor,
and
the
duo
came
together
after
a
decade
for
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh.
A
poster
of
the
actor
bearing
the
film's
title
and
tag
line
was
also
released.
'Manalni
Evadra
Apedi',
the
catchy
tagline
sent
the
crazy
fans
of
the
power
star
in
to
frenzy.
However,
according
to
the
insider
buzz,
Pawan
Kalyan,
who
has
been
shuttling
between
one
film's
set
to
another
has
miffed
Harish
Shankar
as
he
is
not
ready
to
start
filming
for
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh
yet
due
to
silly
reasons,
reportedly.
There
were
also
rumours
and
an
uproar
about
the
movie
which
was
dubbed
as
the
remake
of
the
successful
Tamil
film
Theri.
However,
the
director
came
forward
to
clarify
they
are
making
adequate
tweaks
to
the
script
to
suit
the
fans
liking.
The
director
was
upset
that
he
is
unable
to
make
a
film
with
his
original
story.
Pawan
Kalyan
is
reportedly
giving
suggestions
to
his
ideas.
He
asked
the
director
to
make
the
film's
first-half
with
his
original
story
and
take
Theri's
inspiration
for
the
second-half.
Meanwhile,
Pawan
Kalyan,
ahead
of
the
general
elections
in
the
Andhra
Pradesh
State
has
signed
back-to-back
films
under
the
direction
of
able
directors.
He
is
also
working
with
Saaho
fame
Sujeeth
for
'OG'
under
the
DVV
Entertainment
banner.
Rockstar
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
on
board
to
compose
the
film's
entire
soundtrack
for
the
film,
which
will
be
edited
by
Chota
K
Prasad.
Art
Director
Anand
Sai
is
working
as
the
Production
Designer
of
the
film.
Ayananka
Bose
is
the
film's
cinematographer.
The
screenplay
of
Ustaad
Bhagat
Singh
is
written
by
K
Dasaradh
and
C
Chandramohan.
The
movie
was
formally
launched
in
Hyderabad
amidst
the
cheers
of
fans
and
the
movie
unit
on
December
11.
Harish
Shankar's
last
film
was
Varun
Tej-starrer
'Gaddalakonda
Ganesh' in
2019.
