Pushpa 2 vs RC 15: Will Ram Charan & Allu Arjun Clash At The Box Office For Sankranthi 2024? Deets Inside
Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2, and Ram Charan's upcoming film referred to as RC 15, are gearing up to release for Sankranthi season 2024, according to the latest buzz inside the gossip mill.
The
Tollywood
industry
is
in
full
form
with
several
movies
earning
appreciation
and
recognition
on
international
platforms.
SS
Rajamouli's
RRR
is
a
classic
example
of
Telugu
films' potentiality.
The
year
2022
was
exceptional
for
the
Telugu
industry.
With
the
game
of
producing
movies
going
a
notch
higher,
the
makers
of
the
movies
are
leaving
no
stone
unturned
to
make
crazy
combinations
work
at
the
box
office.
Accordingly,
such
films
are
minting
money
besides
earning
global
fame
for
their
cast
and
crew.
Starting
with
movies
like
Baahubali,
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
RRR,
and
Karthikeya
2
among
others,
movies
as
such
have
attracted
a
global
audience
to
Telugu
cinema.
RRR
even
won
the
prestigious
Golden
Globe
Award
for
the
Best
Original
Song
category
and
is
ready
to
try
its
luck
at
the
Academy
Awards.
The
latest
Sankranthi
releases
of
megastar
Chiranjeevi
Waltair
Veerayya
and
Balakrishna's
Veera
Simha
Reddy
have
become
commercially
successful.
With
the
range
and
popularity
increasing
for
regional
cinema,
the
makers
are
taking
time
and
setting
up
combinations
to
make
the
movie
appealing
to
a
wider
audience,
creating
a
buzz
even
before
the
movie
is
launched.
Pushpa
2
Allu
Arjun
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Accordingly,
the
timing
of
the
film's
release
is
also
crucial.
Although
both
Veera
Simha
Reddy
and
Waltair
Veerayya
succeeded
in
the
Sankranthi
race,
many
a
time
it
is
one
film's
gain
and
the
other's
loss.
Owing
to
the
fact
that
Sankranthi
is
a
good
season
for
the
Telugu
film
industry,
looks
like
the
makers
have
already
started
booking
dates
to
release
the
films.
Allu
Arjun's
Pushpa:
The
Rule
aka
Pushpa
2,
and
Ram
Charan's
upcoming
film
referred
to
as
RC
15,
are
gearing
up
to
release
for
Sankranthi
season
2024,
according
to
the
latest
buzz
inside
the
gossip
mill.
If
the
rumours
are
true,
we
see
two
mega
compound
heroes
Allu
Arjun
and
Ram
Charan
facing
it
off
at
the
box
office.
RC
15
Ram
Charan
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
RC
15's
shooting
is
happening
at
a
brisk
pace,
and
recently
a
picture
of
director
Shankar
and
cameraman
Rathnavelu
in
Rajahmundry
went
viral
on
the
internet.
Meanwhile,
Allu
Arjun
and
the
unit
of
Pushpa
2
also
landed
in
Visakhapatnam
to
continue
the
shooting
schedule.