Pushpa 2 vs RC 15: Will Ram Charan & Allu Arjun Clash At The Box Office For Sankranthi 2024? Deets Inside

The Tollywood industry is in full form with several movies earning appreciation and recognition on international platforms. SS Rajamouli's RRR is a classic example of Telugu films' potentiality. The year 2022 was exceptional for the Telugu industry. With the game of producing movies going a notch higher, the makers of the movies are leaving no stone unturned to make crazy combinations work at the box office. Accordingly, such films are minting money besides earning global fame for their cast and crew.

Starting with movies like Baahubali, Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise, RRR, and Karthikeya 2 among others, movies as such have attracted a global audience to Telugu cinema. RRR even won the prestigious Golden Globe Award for the Best Original Song category and is ready to try its luck at the Academy Awards. The latest Sankranthi releases of megastar Chiranjeevi Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna's Veera Simha Reddy have become commercially successful. With the range and popularity increasing for regional cinema, the makers are taking time and setting up combinations to make the movie appealing to a wider audience, creating a buzz even before the movie is launched.

Accordingly, the timing of the film's release is also crucial. Although both Veera Simha Reddy and Waltair Veerayya succeeded in the Sankranthi race, many a time it is one film's gain and the other's loss. Owing to the fact that Sankranthi is a good season for the Telugu film industry, looks like the makers have already started booking dates to release the films.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rule aka Pushpa 2, and Ram Charan's upcoming film referred to as RC 15, are gearing up to release for Sankranthi season 2024, according to the latest buzz inside the gossip mill. If the rumours are true, we see two mega compound heroes Allu Arjun and Ram Charan facing it off at the box office.

RC 15's shooting is happening at a brisk pace, and recently a picture of director Shankar and cameraman Rathnavelu in Rajahmundry went viral on the internet. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun and the unit of Pushpa 2 also landed in Visakhapatnam to continue the shooting schedule.