'Ramulo Ramula' & 'Saranga Dariya' Fame Mangli Hikes Her Remuneration, Amount Will Shock You!

Following a series of superhit songs, the lady lass, who earlier is said to have charged around Rs 20,000 per song now has hiked her remuneration at once.

Tollywood now has a new superstar singer in the form of Mangli. The television personality has become quite famous for her unique voice and variations. Although Mangli was a busy singer before Sekhar Kammula's 'Sarangadariya' from 2021's Love Story, she reached the top of her game and joined the league of celebrity singers.

Singer Mangli Photo Credit: Internet

The 28-year-old singer is originally named Satyavathi Rathod and became popular for uplifting and promoting her traditional Banjara attire, customs, and Telangana slang. The most sought-after Playback singer of Tollywood first began her career through Television and crooned songs that depict the Telangana region's special Bathukamma, Bonalu, Sankranthi, Samakka Sarakka Jatara festivals. Through her versatility, she even grabbed opportunities to perform at various shows and events abroad.

Mangli is famous for songs like 'Ramulo Ramula', 'Sarangadariya', 'Jinthaak Chithak', 'Oorantha', 'Bullet', 'Jwala Reddy', 'Aada Nemali', 'Ra Ra Rakkamma', and 'Kanne Adhirindhi', among others. Following a series of superhit songs, the lady lass, who earlier is said to have charged around Rs 20,000 per song now has hiked her remuneration at once.

Mangli, who sang 'Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava' song's Kannada version is now quoting around Rs 2 Lakh for a single song. Her recent success is 'Jinthaak Chithak' from Massraja Ravi Teja's latest comedy action drama Dhamaka.

Mangli also starred in movies like Swecha, Guvva Gorinka, and Maestro. Given her success and body of work, looks like there is no stopping Mangli in Tollywood anytime soon. She is also doing a couple of web series and spiritual shows.