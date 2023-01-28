'Ramulo Ramula' & 'Saranga Dariya' Fame Mangli Hikes Her Remuneration, Amount Will Shock You!

Tollywood
now
has
a
new
superstar
singer
in
the
form
of
Mangli.
The
television
personality
has
become
quite
famous
for
her
unique
voice
and
variations.
Although
Mangli
was
a
busy
singer
before
Sekhar
Kammula's
'Sarangadariya'
from
2021's
Love
Story,
she
reached
the
top
of
her
game
and
joined
the
league
of
celebrity
singers.
Singer
Mangli
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
28-year-old
singer
is
originally
named
Satyavathi
Rathod
and
became
popular
for
uplifting
and
promoting
her
traditional
Banjara
attire,
customs,
and
Telangana
slang.
The
most
sought-after
Playback
singer
of
Tollywood
first
began
her
career
through
Television
and
crooned
songs
that
depict
the
Telangana
region's
special
Bathukamma,
Bonalu,
Sankranthi,
Samakka
Sarakka
Jatara
festivals.
Through
her
versatility,
she
even
grabbed
opportunities
to
perform
at
various
shows
and
events
abroad.
Mangli
is
famous
for
songs
like
'Ramulo
Ramula',
'Sarangadariya',
'Jinthaak
Chithak',
'Oorantha',
'Bullet',
'Jwala
Reddy',
'Aada
Nemali',
'Ra
Ra
Rakkamma',
and
'Kanne
Adhirindhi',
among
others.
Following
a
series
of
superhit
songs,
the
lady
lass,
who
earlier
is
said
to
have
charged
around
Rs
20,000
per
song
now
has
hiked
her
remuneration
at
once.
Mangli,
who
sang
'Oo
Antava
Oo
Oo
Antava'
song's
Kannada
version
is
now
quoting
around
Rs
2
Lakh
for
a
single
song.
Her
recent
success
is
'Jinthaak
Chithak'
from
Massraja
Ravi
Teja's
latest
comedy
action
drama
Dhamaka.
Mangli
also
starred
in
movies
like
Swecha,
Guvva
Gorinka,
and
Maestro.
Given
her
success
and
body
of
work,
looks
like
there
is
no
stopping
Mangli
in
Tollywood
anytime
soon.
She
is
also
doing
a
couple
of
web
series
and
spiritual
shows.
Story first published: Saturday, January 28, 2023, 19:42 [IST]