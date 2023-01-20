Rashmika Mandanna To Join The 'Bheeshma' Team Again? Actress To Star With Nithiin For Venky Kudumula's Next!
Director Venky Kudumula has approached Rashmika again for his upcoming project. If the news is true, this project marks the third collaboration between Venky Kudumula and Rashmika. For Nithiin, the combination will be a
Rashmika
Mandanna
is
on
a
roll
and
has
been
living
out
of
a
suitcase
due
to
her
professional
commitments.
The
actress
recently
hit
the
headlines
for
posting
pictures
from
the
Maldives
holiday
she
spent
with
actor
Vijay
Deverakonda.
In
addition,
during
one
of
her
interactions
with
fans,
Vijay's
voice
was
heard
in
the
background,
which
made
it
clear
that
the
duo
is
enjoying
each
other's
company
a
lot.
Rashmika
became
a
national
actress,
and
her
film
opposite
Siddharth
Malhotra
titled
'Mission
Majnu'
was
released
on
Netflix
on
January
20.
Director
Venky
Kudumula
and
actress
Rashmika
Mandanna
made
their
directorial
and
Telugu
acting
debut
with
Naga
Shaurya-starrer
2018
film
Chalo.
Chalo
went
on
to
become
a
successful
film
at
the
box
office
and
therefore
opened
new
avenues
for
Rashmika
in
the
industry.
Rashmika
Mandanna
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Within
a
short
period,
Rashmika
was
part
of
crazy
combination
films
in
Tollywood
including
that
of
superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
'Sarileru
Nikevvaru.'
In
2020,
Venky
Kudumala
reunited
with
Rashmika
for
Nithiin
starrer
'Bheeshma',
a
romantic
comedy,
marking
the
director
and
actress'
second
collaboration.
According
to
the
latest
buzz
inside
Tollywood,
director
Venky
Kudumula
has
approached
Rashmika
again
for
his
upcoming
project.
If
the
news
is
true,
this
project
marks
the
third
collaboration
between
Venky
Kudumula
and
Rashmika.
For
Nithiin,
the
combination
will
be
a
second
collaboration.
The
movie
will
likely
go
on
floors
in
March.
Naveen
Yerneni
and
Y
Ravi
Shankar
of
Mythri
Movie
Makers
will
bankroll
the
film.
An
official
announcement
of
the
same
is
awaited.
Meanwhile,
Rashmika
Mandanna,
who
is
becoming
the
face
of
trolls
of
late,
is
busy
with
several
projects
including
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga-Ranbir
Kapoor's
Animal,
Allu
Arjun-Sukumar
Bandreddi's
Pushpa:
The
Rule
among
others.
She
was
last
seen
in
Thalapathy
Vijay's
Pongal
bilingual
Varisu/Vaarasudu.
The
movie
is
going
strong
at
the
box
office
in
Tamil
Nadu
besides
mixed
response.
Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2023, 18:04 [IST]