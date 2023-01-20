Rashmika Mandanna To Join The 'Bheeshma' Team Again? Actress To Star With Nithiin For Venky Kudumula's Next!

Director Venky Kudumula has approached Rashmika again for his upcoming project. If the news is true, this project marks the third collaboration between Venky Kudumula and Rashmika. For Nithiin, the combination will be a

Rashmika Mandanna is on a roll and has been living out of a suitcase due to her professional commitments. The actress recently hit the headlines for posting pictures from the Maldives holiday she spent with actor Vijay Deverakonda. In addition, during one of her interactions with fans, Vijay's voice was heard in the background, which made it clear that the duo is enjoying each other's company a lot. Rashmika became a national actress, and her film opposite Siddharth Malhotra titled 'Mission Majnu' was released on Netflix on January 20.

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Myna Nandhini's Remuneration Revealed; She Earned A Huge Amount In 103 Days

Director Venky Kudumula and actress Rashmika Mandanna made their directorial and Telugu acting debut with Naga Shaurya-starrer 2018 film Chalo. Chalo went on to become a successful film at the box office and therefore opened new avenues for Rashmika in the industry.

Rashmika Mandanna Photo Credit: Internet

Within a short period, Rashmika was part of crazy combination films in Tollywood including that of superstar Mahesh Babu's 'Sarileru Nikevvaru.' In 2020, Venky Kudumala reunited with Rashmika for Nithiin starrer 'Bheeshma', a romantic comedy, marking the director and actress' second collaboration.

Mammootty's Reaction After Allu Aravind Offered Him A Villain's Role Opposite Pawan Kalyan Will SURPRISE You!

Bheeshma Movie Photo Credit: Gallery

According to the latest buzz inside Tollywood, director Venky Kudumula has approached Rashmika again for his upcoming project. If the news is true, this project marks the third collaboration between Venky Kudumula and Rashmika. For Nithiin, the combination will be a second collaboration. The movie will likely go on floors in March. Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers will bankroll the film. An official announcement of the same is awaited.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna, who is becoming the face of trolls of late, is busy with several projects including Sandeep Reddy Vanga-Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Allu Arjun-Sukumar Bandreddi's Pushpa: The Rule among others. She was last seen in Thalapathy Vijay's Pongal bilingual Varisu/Vaarasudu. The movie is going strong at the box office in Tamil Nadu besides mixed response.