It Is Ok To Have Differences: Prakash Raj Opens Up About His Second Marriage; Having Grown-Up Daughters!
In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, the actor had put his views on remarriage and how the relationship should continue even after divorce when having grown-up children. His comments have gone viral.
Producer,
Actor,
Director,
and
Presenter
the
multi-talented
Prakash
Raj
is
a
name
that
needs
no
introduction
in
the
south
and
Hindi
film
industries.
The
versatile
actor,
who
is
now
a
father
of
son
Vedanth
with
second-wife
Pony
Verma,
hit
the
headlines
for
his
latest
comments
on
his
divorce
and
issues
with
first
wife,
with
whom
he
has
two
grown-up
daughters.
In
a
recent
interview
with
a
YouTube
channel,
the
actor
had
put
his
views
on
remarriage
and
how
the
relationship
should
continue
even
after
divorce
when
having
grown-up
children.
His
comments
have
gone
viral
on
the
internet.
The
57-year-old
actor
turned
politician
divorced
his
first
wife
Lalitha
Kumari,
who
is
also
an
actor
in
1994,
and
the
duo
got
separated
in
2009.
They
two
have
three
children
including
two
daughters
Meghana,
and
Pooja
and
a
son
Sidhu
who
died
in
2004.
Later
in
2010,
Prakash
Raj
married
Pony
Verma.
Prakash
Raj
When
asked
about
why
he
decided
to
re-marry,
he
responded
saying
that
they
had
differences
on
certain
issues
and
approached
the
court
for
divorce
through
mutual
consent.
"This
is
a
divorce
between
me,
and
my
wife
but
not
between
her
and
my
children
and
my
mother.
Before
getting
ready
for
the
second
marriage,
I
took
my
wife
(Pony)
and
consulted
my
daughters
and
my
mother,
who
readily
agreed.
Later,
I
went
to
her
(Pony's)
family
and
told
them
that
I
have
two
daughters
and
they
would
make
all
arrangements
for
my
marriage," Prakash
Raj.
"Now,
all
of
us
are
friends.
Latha
continues
to
be
the
mother
of
my
children
and
a
friend
to
me.
When
my
daughter
gets
married,
it
is
me
and
Latha
who
should
be
there
for
her.
Both
Latha
and
Pony
and
our
son
and
daughters
have
a
cordial
relationship.
The
differences
are
only
between
me
and
Latha.
It
is
ok
for
two
people
to
have
differences.
I
have
a
beautiful
life
at
present,"
the
actor
stated.
Prakash
Raj
also
explained
how
his
son
with
his
first
wife
died
at
the
age
of
five.
He
said
Sidhu
received
a
severe
injury
while
playing
kite
and
died
after
three
months
of
battling
for
life.
Heis
last
seen
as
the
antagonist
in
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya,
which
recorded
a
highest
number
of
openings
in
Chiranjeevi's
career
and
became
the
most
successful
one
.
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
Shaakuntalam,
Upendra's
Kabzaa
are
a
few
of
his
upcoming
movies.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 13:46 [IST]