It Is Ok To Have Differences: Prakash Raj Opens Up About His Second Marriage; Having Grown-Up Daughters!

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, the actor had put his views on remarriage and how the relationship should continue even after divorce when having grown-up children. His comments have gone viral.

Producer, Actor, Director, and Presenter the multi-talented Prakash Raj is a name that needs no introduction in the south and Hindi film industries. The versatile actor, who is now a father of son Vedanth with second-wife Pony Verma, hit the headlines for his latest comments on his divorce and issues with first wife, with whom he has two grown-up daughters.

Prakash Raj Photo Credit: Gallery

In a recent interview with a YouTube channel, the actor had put his views on remarriage and how the relationship should continue even after divorce when having grown-up children. His comments have gone viral on the internet.

The 57-year-old actor turned politician divorced his first wife Lalitha Kumari, who is also an actor in 1994, and the duo got separated in 2009.

They two have three children including two daughters Meghana, and Pooja and a son Sidhu who died in 2004. Later in 2010, Prakash Raj married Pony Verma.

Prakash Raj Photo Credit: Gallery

When asked about why he decided to re-marry, he responded saying that they had differences on certain issues and approached the court for divorce through mutual consent.

Keerthy Suresh To Tie The Knot With Her Childhood Friend, A Resort Owner From Kerala? Deets Inside!

"This is a divorce between me, and my wife but not between her and my children and my mother. Before getting ready for the second marriage, I took my wife (Pony) and consulted my daughters and my mother, who readily agreed. Later, I went to her (Pony's) family and told them that I have two daughters and they would make all arrangements for my marriage," Prakash Raj.

"Now, all of us are friends. Latha continues to be the mother of my children and a friend to me. When my daughter gets married, it is me and Latha who should be there for her. Both Latha and Pony and our son and daughters have a cordial relationship. The differences are only between me and Latha. It is ok for two people to have differences. I have a beautiful life at present," the actor stated.

Prakash Raj also explained how his son with his first wife died at the age of five. He said Sidhu received a severe injury while playing kite and died after three months of battling for life.

Heis last seen as the antagonist in Megastar Chiranjeevi's Waltair Veerayya, which recorded a highest number of openings in Chiranjeevi's career and became the most successful one . Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Shaakuntalam, Upendra's Kabzaa are a few of his upcoming movies.