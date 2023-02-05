Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad's Remuneration For Allu Arjun-Sukumar Bandreddi's Pushpa 2 Will Surprise You!
Tollywood's
iconic
star
Allu
Arjun
is
all
set
to
take
part
in
the
filming
of
director
Sukumar
Bandreddi's
'Pushpa:
The
Rule',
the
much-awaited
sequel
to
Pushpa:
The
Rise,
released
in
the
year
2021.
The
movie,
which
showcased
Rashmika
Mandanna
in
a
de-glamourous
role
as
'Srivalli',
went
on
to
become
a
huge
hit
in
the
Hindi-speaking
belt
of
India,
much
to
the
surprise
of
the
film's
makers.
The
movie
opened
a
new
avenue
to
superstardom,
and
market
to
Allu
Arjun,
who
already
enjoys
a
great
fan
base
in
south-Indian
states.
The
shooting
of
the
sequel
titled
'Pushpa:
The
Rule',
which
focuses
on
the
final
face-off
between
the
characters
Pushparaj
and
Bhanwar
Singh
Shekawat,
began
shooting
at
Visakhapatnam.
For
a
fresh
schedule,
the
unit
is
going
to
start
filming
in
specially
erected
sets
at
a
film
city
in
Hyderabad.
While
fans
are
eager
about
every
update
of
their
favourite
actor's
movie,
this
piece
of
information
about
Rockstar
Devi
Sri
Prasad
is
doing
the
rounds
on
the
internet.
Devi
Sri
Prasad
While
reportedly,
Allu
Arjun
is
charging
a
whopping
Rs
100
Crore
for
the
project
which
is
decided
to
be
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
400
Crore
by
Mythri
Movie
Makers,
we
hear
that
Sukumar
is
getting
a
cheque
for
Rs
50
Crore.
Eventually,
the
film's
female
lead
Rashmika
Mandanna
was
paid
Rs
4
Crore
and
Devi
Sri
Prasad's
remuneration
is
about
Rs
5
Crore.
Needless
to
say,
Devi's
music
helped
the
movie
reach
out
to
Hindi
audiences
with
everyone
getting
on
the
hook
step
of
'Srivalli'.
Rockstar
DSP-Allu
Arjun-
Sukumar's
is
an
epic
combination
and
the
songs
from
this
combination
are
unique
and
are
super
hit
numbers.
Fans
are
excited
about
how
Devi
is
going
to
come
up
with
a
captivating
background
score
and
entertaining
songs
for
Pushpa
2.
If
the
songs
of
Pushpa:
The
Rule
is
successful,
Devi
Sri
Prasad
might
hike
his
remuneration,
which
is
no
wonder.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 18:47 [IST]