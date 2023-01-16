Critics Choice Awards: RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film Award; James Cameron Admires Rajamouli Directorial

RRR
has
come
up
with
another
moment
of
pride
for
the
nation.
Days
after
a
historic
win
at
the
prestigious
Golden
Globe
Awards
2023,
the
SS
Rajamouli
has
now
won
to
big
laurels
at
the
28th
edition
of
the
Critics
Choice
Awards.
To
note,
RRR
has
won
two
awards
-
Best
Foreign
Language
Film
and
Best
Song
for
Naatu
Naatu.
It
is
undoubtedly
a
moment
of
celebration
for
the
entire
cast
and
crew
of
the
iconic
movie.
Adding
on
to
their
joy,
ace
filmmaker
James
Cameron
was
singing
praises
for
the
SS
Rajamouli
directorial
and
the
later
can't
keep
calm
about
it.
To
note,
soon
after
RRR
won
the
best
foreign
film
award,
it
was
reported
that
James
Cameron
has
also
admired
the
SS
Rajamouli
directorial
which
features
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR
in
the
lead.
And
now,
SS
Rajamouli
has
shared
pics
of
himself
with
the
legendary
filmmaker
and
is
over
the
moon
for
his
words
of
appreciation
for
RRR.
He
wrote,
"The
great
James
Cameron
watched
RRR..
He
liked
it
so
much
that
he
recommended
to
his
wife
Suzy
and
watched
it
again
with
her.
Sir
I
still
cannot
believe
you
spent
a
whole
10
minutes
with
us
analyzing
our
movie.
As
you
said
I
AM
ON
TOP
OF
THE
WORLD...
Thank
you
both".
Meanwhile,
during
his
acceptance
speech,
SS
Rajamouli
dedicated
the
award
to
all
the
women
in
his
life.
He
said,
"To
all
the
women
in
my
life,
my
mother
Rajnandini,
she
thought
school
education
was
over
rated,
she
encouraged
me
to
read
comics
and
storybooks
and
increase
my
creativity.
My
sister
in
law
Srivalli
who
became
like
a
mother
to
me.
She
always
encourages
me
to
be
the
best
version
of
my
self.
My
wife
Rama,
she
is
the
costume
designer
of
my
films
but
more
than
that
she
is
the
designer
of
of
my
life.
If
She
is
not
here,
I
am
not
here
today.
To
my
daughters,
they
don't
do
anything
yet
their
smile
is
enough
to
light
up
my
life.
Finally,
to
my
motherland
India
(Bharat)
-
Mera
Bharat
Mahan,
Jai
Hind!".