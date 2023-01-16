Critics Choice Awards: RRR Wins Best Foreign Language Film Award; James Cameron Admires Rajamouli Directorial

RRR has come up with another moment of pride for the nation. Days after a historic win at the prestigious Golden Globe Awards 2023, the SS Rajamouli has now won to big laurels at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. To note, RRR has won two awards - Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song for Naatu Naatu. It is undoubtedly a moment of celebration for the entire cast and crew of the iconic movie. Adding on to their joy, ace filmmaker James Cameron was singing praises for the SS Rajamouli directorial and the later can't keep calm about it.

To note, soon after RRR won the best foreign film award, it was reported that James Cameron has also admired the SS Rajamouli directorial which features Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead. And now, SS Rajamouli has shared pics of himself with the legendary filmmaker and is over the moon for his words of appreciation for RRR. He wrote, "The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her. Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both".

The great James Cameron watched RRR.. He liked it so much that he recommended to his wife Suzy and watched it again with her.🙏🏻🙏🏻



Sir I still cannot believe you spent a whole 10 minutes with us analyzing our movie. As you said I AM ON TOP OF THE WORLD... Thank you both 🥰🥰🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/0EvZeoVrVa — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) January 16, 2023

Meanwhile, during his acceptance speech, SS Rajamouli dedicated the award to all the women in his life. He said, "To all the women in my life, my mother Rajnandini, she thought school education was over rated, she encouraged me to read comics and storybooks and increase my creativity. My sister in law Srivalli who became like a mother to me. She always encourages me to be the best version of my self. My wife Rama, she is the costume designer of my films but more than that she is the designer of of my life. If She is not here, I am not here today. To my daughters, they don't do anything yet their smile is enough to light up my life. Finally, to my motherland India (Bharat) - Mera Bharat Mahan, Jai Hind!".