RRR, Arjun Reddy Fame Rahul Ramakrishna Welcomes First Child After 8 Months Of Marriage

Rahul
Ramakrishna
who
is
known
for
portraying
important
roles
in
RRR
as
Komram
Bheem's
friend
and
as
Siva
in
Arjuna
Reddy
is
the
newest
father
in
the
Tollywood
town.
On
the
festival
day
of
Sankranthi,
his
wife
delivered
a
baby
boy.
The
elated
father
shared
the
news
on
social
media
with
a
funny
caption
that
read
'Sankranti
release.' Fans
of
the
actor
started
pouring
in
congratualtory
messages
ever
since.
Rahul
Ramakrishna
Haritha
Photo
Credit:
Twitter
Rahul
Ramakrishna's
personal
life
hit
the
headlines
about
eight
months
ago
on
May
8,
2022,
with
the
announcement
of
his
marriage
to
Haritha.
Their
is
a
love
marriage
and
Rahul
proposed
marriage
to
his
wife
in
Goa,
after
the
success
of
Arjun
Reddy.
He
posted
a
picture
of
him
and
his
fiancee
having
a
liplock
along
with
the
announcement.
Rahul
rose
to
fame
with
his
first
film
Arjun
Reddy
directed
by
Sandeep
Reddy
Vanga.
The
2017
film
starring
Vijay
Deverakonda
in
the
lead
role
went
on
to
become
a
blockbuster
and
was
remade
with
Shahid
Kapoor
and
Kiara
Ali
Advani
in
Hindi.
Rahul
Ramakrishna
Photo
Credit:
Twitter
As
a
friend
of
Arjun
Reddy,
Rajul
made
an
impressive
performance
and
has
become
one
of
the
favourite
'friend'
characters
in
Telugu
cinema.
He
played
several
roles
as
a
comedian
and
supporting
actor
in
various
movies
later.
He
also
acted
in
RRR
as
Komaram
Bheem's
friend,
who
gets
captured
by
Seetha
Ramaraju
(Ram
Charan).
Rahul
also
acted
in
notable
films
like
Mahesh
Babu-Koratala
Siva's
'Bharat
Ane
Nenu',
Geetha
Govindam,
Intelligent,
Sammohanam,
Husharu,
Kalki,
Ala
Vaikuntapuramuloo,
Guvva
Gorinka,
Jathirathnalu,
and
Ante
Sundaraniki
among
others.
Currently,
Rahul
is
a
part
of
the
family
drama
'Intinti
Ramayanam'
produced
by
Suryadevara
Naga
Vamsi,
Maruti
Team
and
Aha
Studio.
The
movie
was
directed
by
Suresh
Narendla.
Music
is
composed
by
Kalyani
Malik.
The
movie
is
awaiting
its
theatrical
release
although
it
was
earlier
mentioned
that
it
would
straight
head
for
the
OTT
release.
Story first published: Monday, January 16, 2023, 12:44 [IST]