RRR Wins Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy Naatu Naatu Song Creates History

It
is
a
proud
day
for
Indian
cinema
as
the
nation
woke
up
to
the
big
news
of
RRR's
win
at
the
Golden
Globes
2023.
Helmed
by
SS
Rajamouli,
RRR,
featuring
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR
in
the
lead,
had
won
the
Best
Original
Song
Award
for
Naatu
Naatu.
To
note,
the
song
is
composed
by
M.M
Keeravani
and
penned
by
Kala
Bhairava
and
Rahul
Sipligunj.
Interestingly,
RRR's
win
created
history
as
the
triumph
came
a
decade
after
AR
Rahman
had
bagged
the
Golden
Globe
Award
for
Best
Score-Motion
Picture
for
hype
song
Jai
Ho
from
Slumdog
Millionaire.
Needless
to
say,
it
is
a
glorious
moment
and
the
entire
country
is
beaming
with
pride
and
joy
and
the
social
media
is
abuzz
with
tweets
celebrating
RRR's
win
at
Golden
Globes
2023.
And
now,
a
video
from
the
prestigious
event
has
surfaced
online
capturing
SS
Rajamouli,
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR's
reaction
to
the
historic
announcement.
In
the
video,
as
soon
as
RRR's
name
was
announced
as
the
winner,
SS
Rajamouli,
Jr
NTR
and
Ram
Charan
were
seen
screaming
with
joy
and
their
happiness
was
evident
on
their
face.
It
was
the
perfect
moment
of
jumping
with
joy
followed
by
a
huge
round
of
applause.
While
accepting
the
award
composer
MM
Keeravani
dedicated
it
to
director
SS
Rajamouli
and
Jr
NTR
and
Ram
Charan
who
played
the
lead
in
RRR.
Keeravani
said,
"Thank
you
very
much
for
this
prestigious
award.
This
award
belongs
to
SS
Rajamouli
for
his
vision,
I
thank
him
for
constantly
believe
and
supporting
my
work.
N.T.
Rama
Rao
and
Ram
Charan
who
danced
with
full
stamina".
To
note,
Naatu
Naatu
won
the
award
after
beating
Taylor
Swift's
hit
track
Carolina,
Ciao
Papa
from
Guillermo
del
Toro's
Pinocchio,
Lady
Gaga's
Hold
My
Hand
and
Rihanna's
Lift
Me
Up
from
Black
Panther:
Wakanda
Forever.
Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 11:22 [IST]