RRR Wins Golden Globes 2023: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Scream With Joy Naatu Naatu Song Creates History

It is a proud day for Indian cinema as the nation woke up to the big news of RRR's win at the Golden Globes 2023. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, RRR, featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead, had won the Best Original Song Award for Naatu Naatu. To note, the song is composed by M.M Keeravani and penned by Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj. Interestingly, RRR's win created history as the triumph came a decade after AR Rahman had bagged the Golden Globe Award for Best Score-Motion Picture for hype song Jai Ho from Slumdog Millionaire.

Needless to say, it is a glorious moment and the entire country is beaming with pride and joy and the social media is abuzz with tweets celebrating RRR's win at Golden Globes 2023. And now, a video from the prestigious event has surfaced online capturing SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan and Jr NTR's reaction to the historic announcement. In the video, as soon as RRR's name was announced as the winner, SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan were seen screaming with joy and their happiness was evident on their face. It was the perfect moment of jumping with joy followed by a huge round of applause.

While accepting the award composer MM Keeravani dedicated it to director SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR and Ram Charan who played the lead in RRR. Keeravani said, "Thank you very much for this prestigious award. This award belongs to SS Rajamouli for his vision, I thank him for constantly believe and supporting my work. N.T. Rama Rao and Ram Charan who danced with full stamina". To note, Naatu Naatu won the award after beating Taylor Swift's hit track Carolina, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, Lady Gaga's Hold My Hand and Rihanna's Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.