RRR Helmer SS Rajamouli Thanks NY Film Critics Circle For Recognising 'Small Film From South Of India'

SS
Rajamouli,
the
best
director
winner
at
the
New
York
Film
Critics
Circle
(NYFCC)
Awards
for
RRR,
has
thanked
the
organisation
for
appreciating
his
"small
film
from
the
south
of
India".
The
filmmaker
was
named
the
recipient
of
the
honour
earlier
last
month
and
received
the
trophy
in
person
on
Wednesday
evening
at
a
gala
held
at
TAO
Downtown
Restaurant
in
New
York.
A
pre-Independence
fictional
story,
RRR
is
a
fictionalised
story
around
two
real-life
Indian
revolutionaries
in
the
1920s
Alluri
Sitarama
Raju
and
Komaram
Bheem,
essayed
by
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR,
respectively.
"Receiving
this
award
from
you
is
a
great
honour.
I
really
appreciate
it.
You
have
honoured
my
whole
cast
and
crew
and
have
made
a
lot
of
people
take
notice
of
a
small
film
from
the
south
of
India.
Many
people
don't
know
that
such
a
field
exists
but
because
of
this,
now
I
am
sure
many
people
will
look
at
it," Rajamouli
said
in
his
acceptance
speech,
the
videos
of
which
were
shared
by
the
official
Twitter
handle
of
RRR.
The
period
action
epic,
which
has
amassed
reported
earnings
of
over
Rs
1,200
crore
since
its
release
last
March,
has
received
rave
reviews
not
only
at
home
but
also
from
the
who's
who
of
world
cinema
including
Guardians
of
the
Galaxy
director
James
Gunn
and
Baby
Driver
director
Edgar
Wright.
Rajamouli,
in
his
speech,
said
he
was
overwhelmed
with
the
love
and
appreciation
the
film
has
received.
Recalling
his
experience
of
watching
James
Cameron's
Terminator
2:
Judgement
Day
in
a
cinema
hall,
the
director
said
he
could
see
the
same
"joy" on
the
faces
of
the
audiences
while
watching
RRR.
"The
look
on
the
audience's
faces...
It
was
pure
joy,
awe.
We
could
look
at
their
faces
and
know
what
they
were
thinking.
Like
'what
in
the
hell
did
we
just
witness!' This
is
exactly
what
I
want
from
my
audience...
pure
joy
of
watching
the
film
in
the
theatre,"
he
added.
The
filmmaker,
who
is
also
vying
for
a
Critics
Choice
Award
in
the
best
director
category,
said
he
is
grateful
to
the
cast
and
crew
of
RRR
for
helping
him
"achieve
whatever
successes
I
have
had".
The
award
season
will
continue
for
the
magnum
opus
as
the
film
is
also
nominated
for
two
Golden
Globe
Awards
in
best
non-English
language
film
and
best
original
song
-
motion
picture
for
Naatu
Naatu.
Besides,
RRR
has
four
more
Critics
Choice
Award
nominations
-
best
picture,
best
foreign
language
film,
best
song
and
best
visual
effects.
Naatu
Naatu,
the
Telugu
track
from
the
blockbuster,
also
features
in
the
Oscars
shortlist
announced
last
month.
It
is
composed
by
veteran
music
director
MM
Keeravaani
and
penned
by
Kala
Bhairava
and
Rahul
Sipligunj.
Story first published: Thursday, January 5, 2023, 16:38 [IST]