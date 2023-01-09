Samantha Breaks Down, Sheds Tears During The Trailer Launch Of Her Periodic Drama Shaakuntalam!

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
is
ready
to
promote
her
upcoming
release,
a
mythological
romantic
drama,
Shaakuntalam,
a
famous
literary
work
from
the
epic
Mahabharatha
by
Kalidasa.
Maverick
Tollywood
filmmaker
Gunasekhar
is
the
director
of
the
movie.
The
pan-India
project
is
ready
to
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
February
17.
Samantha
at
Shaankuntalam
Event
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Ahead
of
the
theatrical
release
of
Shaakuntalam,
the
entire
team
of
film
has
gathered
on
January
9
in
Hyderabad
to
launch
the
theatrical
trailer
of
the
film.
During
the
event,
while
the
trailer
was
being
played
and
after
Gunasekhar
started
speaking
about
Shaakuntalam,
actress
Samantha,
who
is
coping
with
an
auto-immune
disease
Myositis,
had
a
breakdown.
Samantha
has
been
handling
so
much
on
her
plate
right
now
and
it
all
seemed
very
sad
for
her
fans
to
look
at
her
breaking
down.
She
was
madly
in
love
with
her
now-separated
husband,
actor
Naga
Chaitanya.
As
she
was
still
recovering
from
such
a
great
crisis,
Samantha
got
diagnosed
with
Myositis,
which
is
a
dangerous
illness.
She
refrained
from
social
media,
film
gatherings,
and
social
outings
to
find
her
inner
strength
to
align
her
life.
She
was
involved
in
self-healing
techniques.
Shaakuntalam
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Gunasekhar
was
trying
to
narrate
the
challenges
the
team
went
through
and
the
support
that
was
rendered
by
the
producer,
Samantha
was
seen
fighting
back
tears.
She
was
then
handed
a
tissue
to
help
herself.
At
the
same
time,
the
crowd
kept
cheering
for
her
calling
out
her
name,
which
made
her
even
more
emotional.
The
videos
and
pictures
of
the
same
are
now
going
viral
on
the
internet,
especially
on
YouTube.
Samantha
was
last
seen
in
a
female-centric
film
Yashoda,
written
and
directed
by
Hari
and
Harish.
The
movie
received
a
lukewarm
response
at
the
box
office
with
appreciation
pouring
in
for
Samantha's
performance.
On
the
other
hand,
Samantha
is
part
of
Shiva
Nirvana's
movie
with
Vijay
Deverakonda.
She
let
go
of
her
Bollywood
commitments
in
the
meantime
until
she
could
recuperate
totally.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 15:00 [IST]