Samantha's Simple Organza Saree From Shaakuntalam Trailer Launch Could Cost More Than Your Whole Closet

It is well known that celebrities have elaborate lifestyles. More often than not, celebrities make public appearances and while doing so, they also give their fans some serious fashion goals. Be it a simple outing or an official event, celebrities have always been on their best. Especially when it comes to promotional events, they make sure that their outfits match the movie's theme also.

In case you are looking for some ethnic fashion inspiration and have a huge amount to splash on, you could certainly try Samantha Ruth Prabhu's look when she took part in the promotional event of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam.

She took part in the event in a pure white Organza Saree and opted for a sleeveless blouse to go with it. While the saree might look like a humble attire, it costs about half a lakh!

The saree designed in Devnaagiri, costs a whopping Rs. 48, 500. Well, if you are too inspired to not miss the saree even though it could burn a hole in your pocket, you can get it from Devnaagiri.

Speaking of Shaakuntalam, the film's trailer was launched in a grand event on Monday, which was attended by Samantha, too and that is when she aced the Devnaagiri saree. The Magnum Opus is heading for a worldwide release on February 17. Samantha made the headlines on Monday when she broke down in tears while attending the trailer launch event.

As director Gunasekar narrated the fans about the difficulties they faced while filming the movie, it made Sam emotional and she broke down. Fans, who tried to cheer on her, started saying her name, which made her even more emotional.

Samantha, who had a busy 2022, was last seen in the thriller Yashoda, which went on to receive the acclaim of fans and critics alike.