Samantha's Simple Organza Saree From Shaakuntalam Trailer Launch Could Cost More Than Your Whole Closet

It
is
well
known
that
celebrities
have
elaborate
lifestyles.
More
often
than
not,
celebrities
make
public
appearances
and
while
doing
so,
they
also
give
their
fans
some
serious
fashion
goals.
Be
it
a
simple
outing
or
an
official
event,
celebrities
have
always
been
on
their
best.
Especially
when
it
comes
to
promotional
events,
they
make
sure
that
their
outfits
match
the
movie's
theme
also.
In
case
you
are
looking
for
some
ethnic
fashion
inspiration
and
have
a
huge
amount
to
splash
on,
you
could
certainly
try
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
look
when
she
took
part
in
the
promotional
event
of
her
upcoming
movie
Shaakuntalam.
She
took
part
in
the
event
in
a
pure
white
Organza
Saree
and
opted
for
a
sleeveless
blouse
to
go
with
it.
While
the
saree
might
look
like
a
humble
attire,
it
costs
about
half
a
lakh!
The
saree
designed
in
Devnaagiri,
costs
a
whopping
Rs.
48,
500.
Well,
if
you
are
too
inspired
to
not
miss
the
saree
even
though
it
could
burn
a
hole
in
your
pocket,
you
can
get
it
from
Devnaagiri.
Speaking
of
Shaakuntalam,
the
film's
trailer
was
launched
in
a
grand
event
on
Monday,
which
was
attended
by
Samantha,
too
and
that
is
when
she
aced
the
Devnaagiri
saree.
The
Magnum
Opus
is
heading
for
a
worldwide
release
on
February
17.
Samantha
made
the
headlines
on
Monday
when
she
broke
down
in
tears
while
attending
the
trailer
launch
event.
As
director
Gunasekar
narrated
the
fans
about
the
difficulties
they
faced
while
filming
the
movie,
it
made
Sam
emotional
and
she
broke
down.
Fans,
who
tried
to
cheer
on
her,
started
saying
her
name,
which
made
her
even
more
emotional.
Samantha,
who
had
a
busy
2022,
was
last
seen
in
the
thriller
Yashoda,
which
went
on
to
receive
the
acclaim
of
fans
and
critics
alike.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 17:42 [IST]