Shaakuntalam Trailer Review: Samantha-Gunasekhar Bring Nostalgia With An Epic Tale From Mahabharatha

Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu's
upcoming
film
Shaakuntalam,
a
mythological
love
story
written
by
Kalidasa
titled
Shaakuntalam,
which
charts
the
life
and
journey
of
Shakuntala
and
Dushyantha,
is
set
for
a
theatrical
release
all
over
the
world
in
Hindi,
Telugu,
Tamil,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada
on
February
17.
The
movie
unit,
therefore,
released
the
movie's
trailer
at
an
event
in
Hyderabad
on
January
9.
For
the
trailer
launch
event,
Samantha
wore
a
dainty
half-white
organza
saree
with
self-embroidery
at
the
hem.
She
paired
it
with
a
satin
sleeveless
blouse
of
the
same
colour
and
side-parted
her
wavy
hair
in
curls.
For
some
reason,
Samantha
sported
clear
square-shaped
shades
and
displayed
a
meditation
beads
chain
in
her
hands
throughout.
Shaakuntalam
Poster
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
The
tale
of
Dushyant
and
Shakuntala
was
part
of
Indian
mythology
and
a
lot
has
been
written
and
showcased
of
the
same,
over
the
years.
Written
as
Shaakuntalam
by
Kalidasa,
the
movie
is
now
an
attempt
by
Gunasekhar
to
bring
out
the
tale
in
a
new
version
with
the
help
of
beautiful
locations,
sets,
ensemble
cast,
makeovers,
and
performances.
Technical
brilliance-
usage
of
the
computer
graphics
and
visual
effects,
and
enticing
background
music
have
taken
the
experience
to
a
whole
new
level,
as
far
as
the
trailer
is
concerned.
Samantha
was
shown
sans
jewelry
and
silk
robes
for
the
first
part
of
the
trailer
and
then
was
transformed
into
a
Goddess
dipped
in
jewels
and
adorning
embellished
costumes,
looking
like
a
dream.
Shaakuntalam
Samantha
Photo
Credit:
Internet
The
movie
features
actors
like
Mohan
Babu,
Aditi
Balan,
Ananya
Nagalla,
Prakash
Raj,
Gautami
Tadimalla,
Madhoo,
Jisshu
Sengupta,
Sachin
Khedekar,
Kabir
Bedi,
Kabir
Duhan
Singh,
Varshini
Sounderajan,
and
Malhottra
Shivam
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
In
addition,
Allu
Arjun-Sneha's
daughter
Allu
Arha
will
be
making
her
debut
in
movies
by
playing
the
role
of
Prince
Bharatha.
The
film's
technical
crew
includes
Sekhar
V
Joseph
as
the
cinematographer,
Prawin
Pudi
as
the
editor,
and
Mani
Sharma
as
the
musician
who
scored
the
tunes
and
background
music
for
Shaakuntalam.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Neelima
Guna
and
Dil
Raju
under
the
Gunaa
Teammworks
banner
in
association
with
Sri
Venkateswara
Creations.
Story first published: Monday, January 9, 2023, 15:41 [IST]