Second Hand' & Kundanapu Bomma Actor Sudheer Varma Dies By Suicide: Report

Tragedies
continue
to
befall
the
Telugu
film
industry
(Tollywood)
and
it
is
disheartening.
In
the
last
six
months,
there
were
several
deaths
that
depressed
Tollywood
be
it
natural,
unnatural,
or
untimely.
The
industry
lost
the
remaining
veterans
of
the
golden
era
of
the
industry
by
the
end
of
2022.
The
news
of
young
and
aspiring
actor
Sudheer
Varma's
death
by
suicide
came
up
as
a
shocker
to
the
industry.
On
an
unfateful
day,
young,
talented,
and
budding
actor
Sudheer
Varma
allegedly
committed
suicide
by
hanging
himself
at
his
house
in
Vizag.
The
news
broke
during
the
evening
hours
of
January
23.
Sudheer
Varma
was
noted
for
his
portrayal
of
the
character
Santosh
in
the
highly
acclaimed
cult
movie
Second
Hand,
which
was
released
in
2013.
He
was
later
seen
in
2016's
romantic
comedy
movie
titled
Kundanapu
Bomma,
starring
Sudhakar
Komakula
and
Chandini
Chowdary.
He
played
the
role
of
Vasu
in
the
movie.
His
acting
received
positive
response
from
the
viewers.
Sudheer
Varma
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Sudheer
Varma
belongs
to
Vishakapathnam
and
is
said
to
have
resorted
to
this
extreme
step
owing
to
pressure
in
his
personal
life.
His
co-star
in
Kundanapu
Bomma,
Sudhakar
took
to
his
social
media
handle
to
express
his
sorrow.
Condolences
have
been
pouring
in
for
the
young
actor
from
the
entire
Tollywood.
The
year
2022
was
quite
a
sad
one
for
the
Telugu
industry
as
stalwarts
like
Kaikala
Satyanarayana,
Superstar
Ghattamaneni
Krishna,
Rebel
star
Krishnam
Raju,
Chalapathi
Rao,
Ramesh
Babu,
M
Balayya,
director
Sarath,
Rama
Rao
Tatineni,
'Aa
Naluguru' Madan,
and
lyricist
Kandikonda
among
others
breathed
their
last.