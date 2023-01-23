Second Hand' & Kundanapu Bomma Actor Sudheer Varma Dies By Suicide: Report

On an unfateful day, young, talented, and budding actor Sudheer Varma allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Vizag. The news broke during the evening hours of January 23.

Tragedies continue to befall the Telugu film industry (Tollywood) and it is disheartening. In the last six months, there were several deaths that depressed Tollywood be it natural, unnatural, or untimely. The industry lost the remaining veterans of the golden era of the industry by the end of 2022. The news of young and aspiring actor Sudheer Varma's death by suicide came up as a shocker to the industry.

Sudheer Varma was noted for his portrayal of the character Santosh in the highly acclaimed cult movie Second Hand, which was released in 2013. He was later seen in 2016's romantic comedy movie titled Kundanapu Bomma, starring Sudhakar Komakula and Chandini Chowdary. He played the role of Vasu in the movie. His acting received positive response from the viewers.

Sudheer Varma Photo Credit: Gallery

Sudheer Varma belongs to Vishakapathnam and is said to have resorted to this extreme step owing to pressure in his personal life. His co-star in Kundanapu Bomma, Sudhakar took to his social media handle to express his sorrow. Condolences have been pouring in for the young actor from the entire Tollywood.

The year 2022 was quite a sad one for the Telugu industry as stalwarts like Kaikala Satyanarayana, Superstar Ghattamaneni Krishna, Rebel star Krishnam Raju, Chalapathi Rao, Ramesh Babu, M Balayya, director Sarath, Rama Rao Tatineni, 'Aa Naluguru' Madan, and lyricist Kandikonda among others breathed their last.