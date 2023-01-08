Waltair Veerayya Pre-Release: Shruti Haasan To Skip Promoting Megastar's Mass Action Film, Here's Why!

After
several
hiccups,
the
makers
of
Megastar
Chiranjeevi's
Waltair
Veerayya
and
the
event
organizers
of
its
pre-release
function
have
finally
breathed
a
sigh
of
relief
as
the
necessary
governmental
permissions
were
obtained
for
the
smooth
conduct
of
the
pre-release
event.
Waltair
Veerayya's
pre-release
event
will
be
held
on
the
sprawling
Andhra
University
grounds
in
Visakhapatnam
on
January
8.
Much
to
the
surprise
of
the
fans
and
the
dismay
of
the
movie
unit,
the
film's
female
lead,
Shruti
Haasan
is
not
going
to
attend
the
grand
event.
Not
a
word
has
been
spoken
of
Shruti
Haasan
by
the
movie
unit
during
the
recent
press
conference
held
in
Hyderabad.
Shruti
was
also
absent
during
the
meeting.
In
addition,
while
releasing
videos
on
his
social
media
sites,
Chiranjeevi,
who
spoke
about
every
other
important
technician
of
the
film
forgot
to
mention
Shruti
Haasan,
with
whom
he
was
shooting
for
some
songs
in
Europe.
Meanwhile,
Shruti
took
to
her
social
media
handle
on
Instagram
and
updated
a
status
that
read,
"I'm
so
heart
broken
that
I'm
not
attending
the
grand
launch
today
for
Waltair
Veerayyah
due
to
my
Ill
health.
I've
been
super
unwell
and
just
couldn't
make
it
today..
It's
been
an
absolute
honour
working
with
Chiranjeevi
garu
for
this
film.
Wishing
our
entire
team
a
successful
launch
and
so
sad
I'm
missing
it."
(sic)
Meanwhile,
it
is
quite
a
remarkable
feat
for
Shruti
Haasan
as
her
two
big
releases
as
the
female
lead
opposite
two
veteran
Tollywood
actors
are
going
to
hit
the
screens
at
the
same
time
for
Sankranthi
this
year.
She
starred
alongside
Chiranjeevi
in
Waltair
Veerayya
and
Balakrishna
in
Veera
Simha
Reddy.
Coincidentally,
both
movies
are
produced
by
Y
Ravi
Shankar
and
Naveen
Yerneni
under
the
Mythri
Movie
Makers
banner.
It
is
worth
mentioning
here
that
Shruti
Haasan
flew
down
to
Ongole
on
a
special
helicopter
along
with
Nandamuri
Balakrishna
and
producers
to
take
part
in
the
pre-release
event
of
Veera
Simha
Reddy
on
January
7.
On
the
other
hand,
Shruti
Haasan
is
shooting
with
pan-India
star
Prabhas
for
KGF
director
Prashanth
Neel's
Salaar.
Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2023, 16:55 [IST]