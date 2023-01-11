Naatu Naatu Song RRR: Some Interesting Facts About The Iconic Mass Song We Bet You Want To Know!

'Naatu
Naatu' song
is
the
song
of
the
day
for
the
entire
country,
after
its
prestigious
win
for
the
'Best
Original
Song'
category
at
the
80th
Golden
Globe
Awards
2023
that
unfolded
in
Los
Angeles.
Prime
Minister
Narendra
Modi
has
also
tweeted
in
appreciation
for
the
entire
team
of
the
RRR
for
the
win.
In
addition,
several
political
personalities
and
people
from
film
fraternities
from
all
over
India
congratulated
the
team
for
their
epic
feat.
Naatu
Naatu
is
one
of
the
most-viewed
and
most-liked
videos
on
YouTube
in
the
year
2022.
When
the
filmmakers
released
the
lyrical
video,
fans
and
music
lovers
were
impressed
by
the
folk
fusion
with
pop
and
western
classical.
The
superb
choreography
composed
by
master
Prem
Rakshith
was
an
eye
feast.
Watching
the
song
in
theatres
with
enhanced
sound
and
visual
quality
has
sent
them
into
a
tizzy.
The
song
continues
to
be
a
chartbuster
to
date.
RRR
Naatu
Naatu
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Here
are
a
few
of
the
lesser-known
facts
about
the
Naatu
Naatu
song,
in
light
of
its
prestigious
win
in
the
global
arena.
-
The
song
was
shot
at
a
real
palace
in
Ukraine
in
August
2021.
The
palace
is
the
Ukraine
Presidential
Palace
in
Kyiv,
called
the
Mariinsky
Palace.
This
was
shot
before
the
Russian
invasion
of
Ukraine.
The
palace
is
President
Zelenskky's
official
residence.
-Within
24
hours
of
its
release,
the
song
crossed
over
17
million
views
in
Telugu
making
it
the
most-viewed
Telugu
song.
Also
is
the
fastest
Telugu
song
to
cross
1
million
likes
on
YouTube.
-Naatu
Naatu
gained
about
35
million
views
in
all
five
languages
it
released.
By
February
2022,
the
song
crossed
over
200
million
views
in
all
languages.
-
Naatu
Naatu
topped
the
Mirchi
Music
Top
20
Countdown
for
24
weeks.
-
For
the
Naatu
Naatu
hook
step,
Choreographer
Prem
Rakshith's
team
tried
out
more
than
80
types
of
variations
before
zeroing
in
on
the
one
the
song
features.
MM
Keeravani
Golden
Globe
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
-
To
arrive
at
a
perfect
shot
with
correct
timing,
a
step
by
Ram
Charan
and
Jr
NTR
was
shot
about
18
times.
-
For
the
dust
effect
the
director
visualized
during
the
duo's
dance
to
the
hook
step,
Rajamouli
insisted
on
re-takes,
which
took
18
takes.
RRR
was
released
on
March
25
all
over
the
world
in
five
languages-Hindi,
Tamil,
Telugu,
Malayalam,
and
Kannada.
The
movie
was
made
on
a
budget
of
Rs
550
Crore
by
DVV
Danayya
on
DVV
Entertainment
banner.