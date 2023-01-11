Naatu Naatu Song RRR: Some Interesting Facts About The Iconic Mass Song We Bet You Want To Know!

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tweeted in appreciation for the entire team of the RRR for the win at the 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023.

'Naatu Naatu' song is the song of the day for the entire country, after its prestigious win for the 'Best Original Song' category at the 80th Golden Globe Awards 2023 that unfolded in Los Angeles.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tweeted in appreciation for the entire team of the RRR for the win. In addition, several political personalities and people from film fraternities from all over India congratulated the team for their epic feat.

Naatu Naatu is one of the most-viewed and most-liked videos on YouTube in the year 2022. When the filmmakers released the lyrical video, fans and music lovers were impressed by the folk fusion with pop and western classical. The superb choreography composed by master Prem Rakshith was an eye feast. Watching the song in theatres with enhanced sound and visual quality has sent them into a tizzy. The song continues to be a chartbuster to date.

Here are a few of the lesser-known facts about the Naatu Naatu song, in light of its prestigious win in the global arena.

- The song was shot at a real palace in Ukraine in August 2021. The palace is the Ukraine Presidential Palace in Kyiv, called the Mariinsky Palace. This was shot before the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The palace is President Zelenskky's official residence.

-Within 24 hours of its release, the song crossed over 17 million views in Telugu making it the most-viewed Telugu song. Also is the fastest Telugu song to cross 1 million likes on YouTube.

-Naatu Naatu gained about 35 million views in all five languages it released. By February 2022, the song crossed over 200 million views in all languages.

- Naatu Naatu topped the Mirchi Music Top 20 Countdown for 24 weeks.

- For the Naatu Naatu hook step, Choreographer Prem Rakshith's team tried out more than 80 types of variations before zeroing in on the one the song features.

- To arrive at a perfect shot with correct timing, a step by Ram Charan and Jr NTR was shot about 18 times.

- For the dust effect the director visualized during the duo's dance to the hook step, Rajamouli insisted on re-takes, which took 18 takes.

RRR was released on March 25 all over the world in five languages-Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The movie was made on a budget of Rs 550 Crore by DVV Danayya on DVV Entertainment banner.

The movie featured Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody, Olivia Morris, and Rahul Ramakrishna among others in crucial roles.

KK Senthil Kumar cranked the camera for RRR, which was then edited by A Sreekar Prasad. MM Keeravani composed the film's entire soundtrack.