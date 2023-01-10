SPOTTED: Did You Notice The Similarity Between Rashmika, Samantha's Recent Outfits? HINT: Both Cost The Same

With
the
train
of
movies
that
are
releasing
on
the
big
screens
and
on
OTT
platforms,
celebrities
are
extremely
busy
with
the
shooting
schedules
and
with
the
promotional
activities
of
these
movies.
And
when
it
comes
to
promotional
activities,
celebrities
have
always
made
regal
appearances.
During
a
promotional
event
of
her
upcoming
movie
Mission
Majnu,
Rashmika
Mandanna
opted
for
a
pastel
coloured
organza
saree.
If
one
takes
a
closer
look
at
the
saree,
it
looks
similar
to
the
one
that
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu
wore
for
the
trailer
launch
event
of
her
upcoming
movie
Shaakuntalam.
Both
the
organza
sarees
have
similar
designes
though
they
differ
in
color.
And
both
the
sarees
are
designed
by
Devnaagiri
and
they
both
are
priced
at
Rs.
48,500!
Speaking
of
Mission
Majnu,
the
long-awaited
movie
is
finally
seeing
its
release
on
January
20.
Since
its
theatrical
premiere
was
postponed
several
times,
the
makers
decided
to
ditch
a
theatre
release
for
the
movie,
and
it
is
getting
its
premiere
on
the
OTT
platform,
Netflix.
Mission
Majnu's
trailer
was
launched
on
Monday.
It
stars
Siddharth
Malhotra
as
Rashmika's
co-lead.
The
film
was
directed
by
Shanthanu
Bagachi
and
it
is
based
on
the
true
events
that
happened
in
the
1970s.
On
the
other
hand,
the
mythological
drama
Shaakuntalam
will
see
its
release
on
February
17.
Directed
by
Gunasekar,
Shaakuntalam's
release
is
also
long
awaited
and
it
has
finally
gotten
a
release
date.
On
Monday,
Samantha
made
the
headlines
when
she
broke
down
during
the
trailer
launch
of
Shaakuntalam.
As
director
Gunasekar
narrated
how
the
team
faced
struggles
during
the
shooting,
Samantha
broke
down
crying
on
stage.
When
fans
tried
to
cheer
her
up,
she
got
more
emotional
and
cried
even
badly.
What
do
you
think
about
the
similarities
in
the
sarees
of
Rashmika
Mandanna
and
Samantha
Ruth
Prabhu?
Let
us
know
in
the
comments.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 10, 2023, 15:21 [IST]