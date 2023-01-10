SPOTTED: Did You Notice The Similarity Between Rashmika, Samantha's Recent Outfits? HINT: Both Cost The Same

With the train of movies that are releasing on the big screens and on OTT platforms, celebrities are extremely busy with the shooting schedules and with the promotional activities of these movies. And when it comes to promotional activities, celebrities have always made regal appearances. During a promotional event of her upcoming movie Mission Majnu, Rashmika Mandanna opted for a pastel coloured organza saree.

If one takes a closer look at the saree, it looks similar to the one that Samantha Ruth Prabhu wore for the trailer launch event of her upcoming movie Shaakuntalam. Both the organza sarees have similar designes though they differ in color. And both the sarees are designed by Devnaagiri and they both are priced at Rs. 48,500!

Speaking of Mission Majnu, the long-awaited movie is finally seeing its release on January 20. Since its theatrical premiere was postponed several times, the makers decided to ditch a theatre release for the movie, and it is getting its premiere on the OTT platform, Netflix. Mission Majnu's trailer was launched on Monday. It stars Siddharth Malhotra as Rashmika's co-lead. The film was directed by Shanthanu Bagachi and it is based on the true events that happened in the 1970s.

On the other hand, the mythological drama Shaakuntalam will see its release on February 17. Directed by Gunasekar, Shaakuntalam's release is also long awaited and it has finally gotten a release date.

On Monday, Samantha made the headlines when she broke down during the trailer launch of Shaakuntalam. As director Gunasekar narrated how the team faced struggles during the shooting, Samantha broke down crying on stage. When fans tried to cheer her up, she got more emotional and cried even badly.

What do you think about the similarities in the sarees of Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu? Let us know in the comments.