Sreeleela Bags A Massive Opportunity Alongside Pan-India Star Prabhas In Maruthi's Film? Find Out!

Actress
Sreeleela
rose
to
overnight
fame
with
the
success
of
her
latest
action-comedy
film
with
Massraja
Ravi
Teja,
Dhamaka.
Written
and
directed
by
Trinadha
Rao
Nakkina,
Dhamaka,
although
a
routine
story,
has
some
entertaining
elements
to
make
it
a
one-time
watch
on
the
big
screen.
However,
the
movie
is
receiving
good
feedback
at
the
box
office
and
is
declared
a
closing
hit
of
the
Tollywood
industry
in
2022.
Sreeleela,
who
is
now
flooded
with
opportunities
from
Telugu,
Kannada,
and
Tamil
industries
has
received
a
remuneration
of
Rs
5
Lakh
for
her
debut,
Pelli
SandaD
in
2021.
She
starred
opposite
Meka
Srikanth's
son
Roshan
in
the
film.
For
Dhamaka,
the
actress
received
a
pay
cheque
of
Rs
40
Lakh.
However,
owing
to
the
stardom
and
craze,
the
chirpy
actress
with
the
girl-next-door
image
is
now
demanding
over
Rs
1
Crore
to
sign
on
the
dotted
line.
According
to
the
latest
buzz,
Sreeleela,
who
is
already
part
of
Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
upcoming
SSMB
28
with
Trivikram
Srinivas,
has
landed
another
lucrative
offer.
Sreeleela
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
Director
Maruthi
of
'Erojullo',
'Bhale
Bhale
Magadivoy'
fame
is
now
shooting
for
another
horror-comedy
after
'Premakatha
Chitram',
titled
'Raja
Deluxe.'
Pan-India
star
Prabhas
is
part
of
the
movie
and
the
makers
have
signed
Sreeleela
for
the
film,
reportedly.
There
is
no
official
announcement
about
the
same,
however.
Prabhas
will
work
with
two
female
leads
in
this
film
one
of
whom
is
Nidhhi
Agerwal.
While
Prabhas
is
busy
shooting
for
Salaar
with
Prashanth
Neel
and
Project
K
with
Nag
Ashwin
alongside
Amitabh
Bachchan,
and
Deepika
Padukone
among
others.
With
a
dearth
of
female
leads
in
the
Telugu
film
industry,
looks
like
Sreeleela,
after
Krithi
Shetty
is
ruling
the
roost.
She
is
the
most
sought-after
and
Dhamaka's
success
catapulted
her
to
new
heights.
To
rope
her
in,
producers
are
queuing
up
and
are
reportedly
ready
to
shell
out
big
bucks.
Sreeleela
is
one
lucky
lady,
without
a
doubt.
Story first published: Friday, January 6, 2023, 11:52 [IST]