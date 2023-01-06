Sreeleela Bags A Massive Opportunity Alongside Pan-India Star Prabhas In Maruthi's Film? Find Out!

Sreeleela Photo Credit: Gallery

Actress Sreeleela rose to overnight fame with the success of her latest action-comedy film with Massraja Ravi Teja, Dhamaka. Written and directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, Dhamaka, although a routine story, has some entertaining elements to make it a one-time watch on the big screen. However, the movie is receiving good feedback at the box office and is declared a closing hit of the Tollywood industry in 2022.

Sharwanand Finally Considering Marriage? Actor, To Tie The Knot Soon To A US-Based Techie? Deets Here

Sreeleela, who is now flooded with opportunities from Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil industries has received a remuneration of Rs 5 Lakh for her debut, Pelli SandaD in 2021. She starred opposite Meka Srikanth's son Roshan in the film. For Dhamaka, the actress received a pay cheque of Rs 40 Lakh. However, owing to the stardom and craze, the chirpy actress with the girl-next-door image is now demanding over Rs 1 Crore to sign on the dotted line.

Veera Simha Reddy Pre-Release Business: Nandamuri Balakrishna's Action Drama Makes An Epic Record!

According to the latest buzz, Sreeleela, who is already part of Superstar Mahesh Babu's upcoming SSMB 28 with Trivikram Srinivas, has landed another lucrative offer.

Sreeleela Photo Credit: Gallery

Director Maruthi of 'Erojullo', 'Bhale Bhale Magadivoy' fame is now shooting for another horror-comedy after 'Premakatha Chitram', titled 'Raja Deluxe.' Pan-India star Prabhas is part of the movie and the makers have signed Sreeleela for the film, reportedly. There is no official announcement about the same, however. Prabhas will work with two female leads in this film one of whom is Nidhhi Agerwal. While Prabhas is busy shooting for Salaar with Prashanth Neel and Project K with Nag Ashwin alongside Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone among others.

With a dearth of female leads in the Telugu film industry, looks like Sreeleela, after Krithi Shetty is ruling the roost. She is the most sought-after and Dhamaka's success catapulted her to new heights.

To rope her in, producers are queuing up and are reportedly ready to shell out big bucks. Sreeleela is one lucky lady, without a doubt.