Sridevi Drama Company: Fans Fume Over Makers For Always Using Rashmi's Relationship As A Click Bait!

In the latest episode of the ETV's popular reality comedy-cum-dance show 'Sridevi Drama Company', anchor Rashmi was once again put under the spotlight for her alleged relationship and wedding. She was a subject to the show makers who organized a fake wedding quite several times to Rashmi with another anchor, Sudigali Sudheer.

Since Sudheer quit Etv's shows, the makers are now cutting intriguing promos that have become nothing but cringe to the viewers of a particular section. The latest promo of Sridevi Drama Company is about the Winter Special Honeymoon contest. Yesteryear actress Indraja is acting as the judge in this dance show where serial actors and their real-life partners participate. Anchor Rashmi is the show's host.

In the recent promo, comedian Hyper Aadi was asking the contestants about their honeymoon experiences for fun and their reactions were entertaining.The participating contestants include Arjun Ambati with his wife, Vidylekha Raman and her husband, actress Anjali and her actor husband Pavan, choreographer and Bigg Boss Telugu fame Amma Rajasekhar master and his wife among others. In this particular episode, we can see another new contestant being welcomed. Indraja offered a warm welcome to Looks Rajasekhar master.

The promo is funny enough but what didn't go down well with the public is how time and again, the program producers are using Rashmi's personal relationship and marriage as leverage to generate curiosity among the fans.

In a picture displayed on the big screen on the stage, Rashmi was seen sitting on the bridal chair as a bride with another man sitting in the groom's chair with his face covered in flowers. One of the contestants asked Rashmi, "When are you going to bring a person to that position and who is he?" Rashmi replied slowly and calmly as sad music played in the background. She replied, "The person who is coming to that place and when is.." where the promo ends.

Looks like netizens had enough of these idiotic promo cuts and content and have expressed their sheer disappointment all over the internet.