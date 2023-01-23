Sridevi Drama Company: Fans Fume Over Makers For Always Using Rashmi's Relationship As A Click Bait!
Anchor Rashmi was once again put under the spotlight for her alleged relationship and wedding. She was a subject to the show makers who organized a fake wedding quite several times to Rashmi with anchor, Sudigali Sudheer
In
the
latest
episode
of
the
ETV's
popular
reality
comedy-cum-dance
show
'Sridevi
Drama
Company',
anchor
Rashmi
was
once
again
put
under
the
spotlight
for
her
alleged
relationship
and
wedding.
She
was
a
subject
to
the
show
makers
who
organized
a
fake
wedding
quite
several
times
to
Rashmi
with
another
anchor,
Sudigali
Sudheer.
Since
Sudheer
quit
Etv's
shows,
the
makers
are
now
cutting
intriguing
promos
that
have
become
nothing
but
cringe
to
the
viewers
of
a
particular
section.
The
latest
promo
of
Sridevi
Drama
Company
is
about
the
Winter
Special
Honeymoon
contest.
Yesteryear
actress
Indraja
is
acting
as
the
judge
in
this
dance
show
where
serial
actors
and
their
real-life
partners
participate.
Anchor
Rashmi
is
the
show's
host.
Rashmi
Sridevi
Drama
Company
Photo
Credit:
Internet
In
the
recent
promo,
comedian
Hyper
Aadi
was
asking
the
contestants
about
their
honeymoon
experiences
for
fun
and
their
reactions
were
entertaining.The
participating
contestants
include
Arjun
Ambati
with
his
wife,
Vidylekha
Raman
and
her
husband,
actress
Anjali
and
her
actor
husband
Pavan,
choreographer
and
Bigg
Boss
Telugu
fame
Amma
Rajasekhar
master
and
his
wife
among
others.
In
this
particular
episode,
we
can
see
another
new
contestant
being
welcomed.
Indraja
offered
a
warm
welcome
to
Looks
Rajasekhar
master.
The
promo
is
funny
enough
but
what
didn't
go
down
well
with
the
public
is
how
time
and
again,
the
program
producers
are
using
Rashmi's
personal
relationship
and
marriage
as
leverage
to
generate
curiosity
among
the
fans.
rashmi
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
In
a
picture
displayed
on
the
big
screen
on
the
stage,
Rashmi
was
seen
sitting
on
the
bridal
chair
as
a
bride
with
another
man
sitting
in
the
groom's
chair
with
his
face
covered
in
flowers.
One
of
the
contestants
asked
Rashmi,
"When
are
you
going
to
bring
a
person
to
that
position
and
who
is
he?" Rashmi
replied
slowly
and
calmly
as
sad
music
played
in
the
background.
She
replied,
"The
person
who
is
coming
to
that
place
and
when
is.."
where
the
promo
ends.
Looks
like
netizens
had
enough
of
these
idiotic
promo
cuts
and
content
and
have
expressed
their
sheer
disappointment
all
over
the
internet.
Story first published: Monday, January 23, 2023, 17:56 [IST]