    SSMB28: Digital Rights Of Mahesh Babu-Pooja Hegde's Film With Trivikram Sold To Netflix For A HUGE Amount?

    According to the available information, the movie's digital rights have been sold out already, and the OTT giant Netflix is said to have acquired the same for a whopping price.
    Superstar Mahesh Babu's latest movie with director Trivikram Srinivas is currently on the shooting floors. The movie's most important and second schedule kick-started recently after a delay of several months. The shooting of the film is happening at a lightning speed on specially constructed sets in Hyderabad's film city.

    SSMB 28 has Pooja Hegde roped in as the film's female lead actress and Malavika Mohanan is also part of the crazy project. The movie marks the third collaboration of Trivikram and Mahesh Babu after 'Athadu' and 'Khaleja.' Pooja is also paired opposite Mahesh for the second time after 'Maharshi.' 'Dhamaka' girl Sreeleela is also said to be part of the film.

    According to the available information, the movie's digital rights have been sold out already, and the OTT giant Netflix is said to have acquired the same for a whopping price. It is mentioned that the digital streaming platform paid about Rs 80 Crore alone for the rights to the yet-to-be-titled film in all southern languages.

    S Thaman is on board for the film's entire background score and music. The movie is a production venture of S Radha Krishna and PDV Prasad under the Haarika and Hassine Creations. AS Prakash is working as the film's Production Designer. PS Vinod is behind the camera and Naveen Nooli has been roped in for the project as its editor.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 16:58 [IST]
