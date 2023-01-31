SSMB28: Digital Rights Of Mahesh Babu-Pooja Hegde's Film With Trivikram Sold To Netflix For A HUGE Amount?

Superstar
Mahesh
Babu's
latest
movie
with
director
Trivikram
Srinivas
is
currently
on
the
shooting
floors.
The
movie's
most
important
and
second
schedule
kick-started
recently
after
a
delay
of
several
months.
The
shooting
of
the
film
is
happening
at
a
lightning
speed
on
specially
constructed
sets
in
Hyderabad's
film
city.
SSMB
28
has
Pooja
Hegde
roped
in
as
the
film's
female
lead
actress
and
Malavika
Mohanan
is
also
part
of
the
crazy
project.
The
movie
marks
the
third
collaboration
of
Trivikram
and
Mahesh
Babu
after
'Athadu'
and
'Khaleja.'
Pooja
is
also
paired
opposite
Mahesh
for
the
second
time
after
'Maharshi.'
'Dhamaka'
girl
Sreeleela
is
also
said
to
be
part
of
the
film.
SSMB
28
Photo
Credit:
Gallery
According
to
the
available
information,
the
movie's
digital
rights
have
been
sold
out
already,
and
the
OTT
giant
Netflix
is
said
to
have
acquired
the
same
for
a
whopping
price.
It
is
mentioned
that
the
digital
streaming
platform
paid
about
Rs
80
Crore
alone
for
the
rights
to
the
yet-to-be-titled
film
in
all
southern
languages.
S
Thaman
is
on
board
for
the
film's
entire
background
score
and
music.
The
movie
is
a
production
venture
of
S
Radha
Krishna
and
PDV
Prasad
under
the
Haarika
and
Hassine
Creations.
AS
Prakash
is
working
as
the
film's
Production
Designer.
PS
Vinod
is
behind
the
camera
and
Naveen
Nooli
has
been
roped
in
for
the
project
as
its
editor.
Story first published: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 16:58 [IST]