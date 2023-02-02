Hunt OTT Release Date & Time: Sudheer Babu's Cop Thriller To Stream On Prime Video Within 2 Weeks Of Release!

Nitro
Star
Sudheer
Babu,
who
hit
the
screens
recently
with
a
cop
action
thriller
film
'Hunt' on
January
26
is
set
to
greet
the
viewers
at
home
through
the
film's
OTT
premiere.
The
movie,
which
marks
the
directorial
debut
of
Mahesh
Surapaneni
received
mixed
reviews
at
the
box
office.
The
movie
is
one
of
the
few
films
that
made
it
to
the
OTT
platforms
within
two
weeks
of
its
theatrical
release.
According
to
the
available
information,
Hunt
will
start
streaming
on
the
OTT
giant
Amazon
Prime
Video
on
February
10.
In
agreement,
any
movie
that
opens
on
the
theatre
screen
is
supposed
to
get
released
on
the
OTT
only
after
five
weeks
after
the
release
date.
However,
the
film's
response
at
the
box
office
will
play
a
major
role
in
its
OTT
release.
The
movie
stars
Srikanth
Meka,
Bharath,
Kabir
Duhan
Singh,
Mime
Gopi,
and
Apsara
Rani
among
others
in
key
characters.
Hunt
is
a
remake
of
the
super
hit
Malayalam
movie
of
Prithviraj
Sukumaran
titled
'Mumbai
Police.' The
movie's
cinematography
was
rendered
by
Arul
Vincent
and
editing
was
done
by
Prawin
Pudi.
Music
composer
Ghibran
worked
on
the
film's
entire
soundtrack.
B
Madhu
and
V
Ananda
Prasad
produced
the
movie
under
the
Bhavya
Creations
banner.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 19:50 [IST]