Sundeep Kishan: "I'm An Emotional Person & Dependent On My Partner; Relationships Are Not For Me Anymore"!

Sundeep
Kishan-starrer
action
thriller
Michael,
a
bilingual
written
and
directed
by
Ranjit
Jeyakodi
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
February
3.
The
movie
was
met
with
a
mixed
response
at
the
box
office
upon
its
theatrical
release.
Sundeep
Kishan
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Sundeep
Kishan,
speaking
to
several
media
houses
as
part
of
Michael's
promotions
made
some
interesting
comments
on
his
personal
life.
He
is
a
low-profile
actor
and
only
speaks
about
his
films
often.
The
35-year-old
actor
otherwise
tries
to
keep
his
life
private.
He,
however,
agreed
that
he
had
the
worst
healing
period
following
his
break-up
with
his
partner
recently.
Spilling
some
beans,
Sundeep
agreed,
"I
am
a
very
emotional
person,
and
I
depend
heavily
on
my
partner.
I
take
her
opinion
seriously
and
want
to
spend
more
time
with
her.
I
am
not
that
person
who
can
let
go
easily,
and
if
anything
otherwise
happens,
I
can't
take
it.
I
had
a
severe
break-up
in
the
last
year.
Love
and
relationships
are
not
for
me."
Rubbishing
the
rumours
about
his
relationship
with
a
fellow
actress
friend,
Sundeep
Kishan
added,
"After
the
pandemic
induced
lockdown,
people's
mindsets
have
changed.
To
maintain
and
cherish
a
relationship
is
just
like
a
herculean
task
these
days."
Sundeep
Kishan
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Michael
stars
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
Anish
Kuruvilla,
Varun
Sandesh,
Ayyappa
P
Sharma,
Anasuya
Bharadwaj,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
and
Ravi
Varma
among
others
in
crucial
roles.
Michael
charts
the
journey
of
the
titular
character
played
by
Sundeep
Kishan,
an
orphan,
who
is
raised
under
the
supervision
of
a
gangster
named
Gurunath.
After
saving
the
life
of
his
godfather
twice,
Gurunath
sends
Michael
to
Delhi
to
kill
the
attacker.
The
movie
was
produced
by
Bharath
Chowdary
and
Pushkar
Ram
Mohan
Rao
under
the
Karan
C
Productions
and
Sree
Venkateswara
Cinemas
banners.
Kiran
Koushik
cranked
the
camera
for
the
film
that
was
edited
by
R
Sathyanarayanan.
Sam
CS
composed
the
film's
entire
soundtrack.
Story first published: Sunday, February 5, 2023, 19:24 [IST]