Michael OTT Release Date & Time: Sundeep Kishan's Neo-Noir Gangster Film Will Stream On Aha Video? Deets In

Actor Sundeep Kishan's latest action thriller, Michael, starring Vijay Sethupathi in a crucial role, hit the screens all over the world on February 3. Written and directed by Ranjit Jeyakodi, the movie was dubbed and released in Telugu as well.

According to the available information and title credits, the digital streaming rights of this film have been secured by Allu Arjun's first-ever regional OTT platform Aha Video. Depending on the film's performance at the box office over the weekend, the date of the streaming will be announced.

Sundeep Kishan Michael Photo Credit: Internet

Michael is the story set back in time during the 1980-1990s period. Micheal is a gangster played by Sundeep Kishan and when he was sent on a mission to kill a gangster called Rathan to Delhi, he finds himself falling for his daughter Theera. Trouble arises then.

Michael stars Divyansha Kaushik, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Varun Sandesh, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Ayyappa P Sharma among others in pivotal roles.

The movie's music and background score was composed by Sam CS and Kiran Koushik cranked the camera. R Sathyanarayanan edited the movie. Bharath Chowdary, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao produced Michael under the Karan C Productions and Sree Venkateswara Creations banner.