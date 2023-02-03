Michael OTT Release Date & Time: Sundeep Kishan's Neo-Noir Gangster Film Will Stream On Aha Video? Deets In

Actor
Sundeep
Kishan's
latest
action
thriller,
Michael,
starring
Vijay
Sethupathi
in
a
crucial
role,
hit
the
screens
all
over
the
world
on
February
3.
Written
and
directed
by
Ranjit
Jeyakodi,
the
movie
was
dubbed
and
released
in
Telugu
as
well.
According
to
the
available
information
and
title
credits,
the
digital
streaming
rights
of
this
film
have
been
secured
by
Allu
Arjun's
first-ever
regional
OTT
platform
Aha
Video.
Depending
on
the
film's
performance
at
the
box
office
over
the
weekend,
the
date
of
the
streaming
will
be
announced.
Sundeep
Kishan
Michael
Photo
Credit:
Internet
Michael
is
the
story
set
back
in
time
during
the
1980-1990s
period.
Micheal
is
a
gangster
played
by
Sundeep
Kishan
and
when
he
was
sent
on
a
mission
to
kill
a
gangster
called
Rathan
to
Delhi,
he
finds
himself
falling
for
his
daughter
Theera.
Trouble
arises
then.
Michael
stars
Divyansha
Kaushik,
Varalaxmi
Sarathkumar,
Varun
Sandesh,
Gautham
Vasudev
Menon,
and
Ayyappa
P
Sharma
among
others
in
pivotal
roles.
The
movie's
music
and
background
score
was
composed
by
Sam
CS
and
Kiran
Koushik
cranked
the
camera.
R
Sathyanarayanan
edited
the
movie.
Bharath
Chowdary,
Puskur
Ram
Mohan
Rao
produced
Michael
under
the
Karan
C
Productions
and
Sree
Venkateswara
Creations
banner.
Story first published: Friday, February 3, 2023, 21:44 [IST]